Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market Size Worth $8.60 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cross-linked polyethylene market size is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a 6.0% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand from wires and cable insulation sector and plumbing products manufacturing is likely to boost the market growth. Cross-linked polyethylene based plumbing products utilized in hot water supply system are required for their high creep resistance & mechanical strength at high temperature.

Key suggestions from the report:

Peroxide production technology segment wields maximum share in the global cross-linked polyethylene market by the end of 2018. Plumbing products which are made up of peroxide cross-linking have better performance, such as thermal shock resistance and creep resistance as compared to the products made by other methods such as silane grating and electron beam processing.

Plumbing was the prominent application segment in 2018 and accounted for 52.7% of global market value. Asia-Pacific , spearheaded by China accounted for maximum share in the market across the globe and is expected to continue its dominance over the coming years

Capacity expansions and acquisitions are some of the strategies adopted by the prominent manufacturers in order to enhance their presence in the market as well as to expand their existing product portfolio. For instance, in October 2017 , Armacell has announced the expansion of its cross-linked polyethylene manufacturing capabilities in U.S. to complement its existing capabilities

Key players include Borealis AG, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, PolyOne Corporation, SABIC, Arkema, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Armacell, etc.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Type (LDPE, MDPE, HDPE), By Production Technology, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cross-linked-polyethylene-pex-market

Cross-linked polyethylene is most commonly utilized in plumbing and wires and cable insulation industry supported by their mechanical as well as chemical properties such as enhancement of chemical and oil resistance in at elevated temperatures, high tensile strength, impact resistances and elongation and impact resistance, etc. Availability of alternative materials such as polypropylene pipe, corrugated stainless steel tubings, aluminium plastic composite for plumbing application may impact the demand of cross-linked polyethylene over the coming years

The PEX market is segmented based on type into High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) and Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE). HDPE was the largest segment and accounted for 48.4% of the global revenue in year 2018. Cross-linked HDPE provides two advantages as compared to its alternatives which include improved heat resistance and oil resistance, which can be useful for wire and cable insulation and jacketing application

Increasing demand for reliable, efficient energy and data communications will strengthen the demand for wires and cables which in turn is expected to push the consumption growth of cross-linked polyethylene over the forecast years

Growing demand for wires and cables across Asia-Pacific region supported by growing urbanization and infrastructural activities is expected to push the demand for cross-linked polyethylene over the coming year.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cross-linked polyethylene market based on type, production technology, application and region:

Cross-Linked Polyethylene Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)



Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE)



High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Cross-Linked Polyethylene Production Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Peroxide



Silane Grafting



Electron Beam Processing

Cross-Linked Polyethylene Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Wires and Cables



Automotive



Plumbing



Medical



Others

Cross-Linked Polyethylene Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Central and South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry, by Grand View Research:

Styrene-acrylonitrile Resins Market – Global styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) resins market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period owing to developing end-use industries such as plastics, cosmetics, medical and batteries cases.

Global styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) resins market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period owing to developing end-use industries such as plastics, cosmetics, medical and batteries cases. Styrenic Polymers Market – Global styrenic polymer demand is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period on account of its widespread use in numerous end-use industries including automotive, construction, consumer goods and packaging.

Global styrenic polymer demand is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period on account of its widespread use in numerous end-use industries including automotive, construction, consumer goods and packaging. Dicyclopentadiene Market – Global dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is expected to witness noteworthy growth over the next seven years owing to growing plastic and resins industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.