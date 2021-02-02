Cross Mountain Capital Acquires Colorado Multifamily Syndication

The team is partnering with RIO Real Estate as property manager, and over $1 million has been allocated for building improvements, with plans to transform the complex through rebranding, interior updates and the addition of both indoor and outdoor amenities. According to Michael Gilman, Founder and Managing Principal of Cross Mountain Capital, "This transaction marks our first acquisition outside of our existing tertiary markets in the Northeast. We retained Offerd to locate Class B and C assets in the Intermountain West, further to the investment thesis that the exceptional federal monetary easing cycle will continue creating asset inflation, and, as a result, Class B and C Multifamily will be one of the safest asset classes. LaSalle was integral in providing the bridge debt for this acquisition in record breaking time. We look forward to expanding our acquisitions on the back of strong demand from equity and debt providers for stabilized multifamily assets with heavy value-add potential."

About Cross Mountain Capital

Cross Mountain Capital is a real estate sponsor, manager and investment firm that works with equity capital partners to execute value-add and yield-plus strategies on multifamily assets in tertiary markets in the Northeast, as well as primary and secondary MSAs in the Intermountain West. For more information, please visit crossmountaincapital.com

About Offerd

Offerd is an Austin-based Multifamily Acquisitions firm. Offerd's data of more than 10,000 categories combined with propriety analytics and software looks at historical, current and forecasted national, market, sub-market and property-level information to shape and execute targeted sourcing campaigns specific to a client's precise acquisitions strategies. For more information, please visit Offerd.com

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Cross Mountain Capital

Related Links

http://www.crossmountaincapital.com

