Cross-Partisan Coalition Acts to Condemn Election Season Violence

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peace Alliance and other partnering organizations are rapidly joining together to share a simple yet pivotal statement designed to lift up the voices of the overwhelming number of Americans who want a nonviolent response to the election process as it unfolds over the coming weeks, no matter the outcome. This a fundamental tenet of democracy and has been a bedrock of our election process throughout our nation's history.

We the people ask all leaders -- elected officials, business executives, media personalities, and civic and faith leaders, and others -- to promote peace and patience as election tensions grow. We call upon you to speak out explicitly against violence and threats of violence that undermine our American ideals and aspirations.

This sign on statement invites a groundswell of support to allow the election process to progress nonviolently. Prior to this election cycle, prominent leaders signed onto this statement, including over a dozen elected officials. More are joining us daily.

Peaceful societies must find alternate ways to navigate differences. We know violence undermines our capacity to pursue justice, prosperity, and healthy relationships across differences, and it could do irreparable harm to our democracy.

A recent poll found that 56% of voters said they expect to see "an increase in violence as a result of the election." Additional polls show there is a growing number of people who believe that violence would be justified.

Election violence and intimidation is a troubling development that needs our immediate attention. We are asking leadership from all sectors of society, and all political persuasions, to come together to promote peace and denounce violence after the elections.

"After seeing the first presidential debate I tried to imagine a unifying statement that could bring together people from across the political spectrum. I spoke to diverse connections in search of what we could agree on. I was disappointed to find so many strongly divergent differences around the election process. There was however one point of deep agreement. While many people were afraid of "those people" on the left or on the right who might become violent, they were all saddened that our tradition of peaceful elections feels threatened."

- Joan Blades, Co-founder of LivingRoomConversations.org and MoveOn.org

Learn more at: www.peacealliance.org/electionviolence

Media Contact:

Matthew Albracht

510-227-8101

[email protected]

SOURCE Peace Alliance

Related Links

http://www.peacealliance.org

