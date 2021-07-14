Cross-Practice Duo Combine Forces and Join McDermott to Deliver Enhanced Collaborative Client Service Approach

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery announces the addition of Emeka Charles Chinwuba to its Transactions Practice Group and Nexus Sea to its Litigation Practice Group based in New York. Emeka and Nexus provide strategic counsel in the areas of project finance and complex litigation to some of the most esteemed enterprises around the world, including Fortune 500 multinationals and institutions with Africa-based operations.

"In the spirit of continued innovation and truly comprehensive client service, we're thrilled to add Emeka and Nexus to our Transactions and Litigation teams," Michael Poulos, McDermott's Head of Strategy, said. "As we emerge from the pandemic, clients face increased legal hurdles spanning different areas of law. Having collaborated together for years, Emeka and Nexus are a tried and true team, providing streamlined legal counsel addressing cross-practice client needs."

Nexus and Emeka are founding members of "1844," an association of African-American lawyers, founded in 2014 as a vehicle to address the challenges of industry representation and to promote collaboration, business development and mentorship. The name '1844' highlights the year the first African-American, Macon Bolling Allen, was admitted to practice law in America. The work of 1844 positively impacts hundreds of diverse law firm summer associates through its annual Summer Associate Panel Discussion, and it similarly benefits middle and high school students through its collaboration with Legal Outreach.

"In addition to superior technical knowledge in their respective practices, Emeka and Nexus are pioneers in the fight to knock down unfair barriers for people of color in the legal industry," Tony Upshaw, Miami-based Litigation partner and Global Chair of the Firm's Diversity & Inclusion Committee, said. "The core principles of 1844 align with our commitment to enhance diverse talent in law and leadership, which will be accelerated by these outstanding lawyers," Tony added. "We're thrilled they've chosen McDermott to continue this important work."

"We are incredibly excited to join the McDermott team. 1844 was created for moments like this—two members joining forces to deliver best-in-class legal services to shared clients. McDermott's recognition of this added value is a testament to the Firm's leadership and strategic vision," Nexus said.

Nexus and Emeka were both previously elected as President of the Nigerian Lawyers Association at separate points in their careers.

Emeka Chinwuba

Emeka recently received a Congressional Recognition as one of "30 Black Stars" at the Face2Face Africa Conference and Awards. He is a debt lawyer focusing on project finance transactions in the power and infrastructure space, including conventional and renewable energy, acquisition financing transactions and US public-private partnerships. His work has covered complex financing projects in the US, South America, Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Emeka worked for an extended period in the United Arab Emirates, where he advised on the development and financing of renewable energy projects in the Middle Eastern and North African region. He also covers general bank finance transactions, mezzanine and investment grade financings and asset-based lending transactions.

Nexus Sea

Nexus is regularly recognized as a Super Lawyers "New York Metro Rising Star." He is a seasoned litigator and rising star trial lawyer representing high-profile companies in complex commercial litigation, product liability and financial services matters in both state and federal courts. His clients include Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions and pharmaceutical companies. His practice focus also includes the emerging area of Artificial Intelligence and its impact on existing product liability regimes.

In addition, Nexus has successfully conducted internal investigations on behalf of financial institutions, including investigating allegations of cross trading on behalf of a New York fund of funds and allegations of officer embezzlement on behalf of a startup cosmetic company.

McDermott continues to expand its ranks, notably adding strength in the Transactions and Litigation Groups. In total, nine litigation partners have joined since 2021; most recently, six transactions partners joined in cities across the US.

About McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery

Related Links

http://www.mwe.com

