Cross River Hires Veteran Banker To Lead SBA Loan Practice

"We welcome having Kevin joining Cross River because of his extensive experience with SBA work, and his impressive track record in building SBA teams at other financial institutions," said Shimon Eisikowicz, Chief Lending Officer at Cross River. "Our goal is to turn our SBA program into a lending platform with a national profile, and we're glad to have Kevin's leadership and expertise to help us reach that goal."

While Cross River continues to expand its Fintech leadership position, Gallagher's hire reflects Cross River's commitment to also grow traditional banking services like commercial lending and SBA-related programs.

"I am excited to join Cross River and become a part of a growing organization with an emphasis on Small Business lending. We look forward to building a top-notch SBA business both locally and nationally," Gallagher said.

About Cross River:

Founded in 2008, Cross River is a New Jersey State Chartered FDIC-insured bank. The company recently secured $28 million VC funding from three well-regarded investors (Battery Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Ribbit Capital) and has developed strategic partnerships with FinTech leaders to build fully compliant and integrated solutions for the marketplace lending and payment processing arenas. As disintermediation and financial independence increasingly fuel the new economy, Cross River is uniquely positioned to service both the established giants and the growing list of new entrants into these sectors. Corporate website: www.crossriverbank.com.

