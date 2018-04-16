Cross River Selected As Two-Time Winner In Second Annual LendIt Fintech Industry Awards

"We are truly humbled and honored to have been selected by our peers to again receive this distinction," said Gilles Gade, CEO of Cross River. "What first comes to mind is to express our deep sense of gratitude, humility and respect towards our phenomenal team and its members' dedication, professionalism and collective character."

The award comes after a year of significant growth and achievements at Cross River, which was also named last month by American Banker as one of 20 "Best Fintechs to Work For."

The LendIt award recognizes the bank's ability to adapt to new realities on the ground and an insatiable thirst to innovate and provide best in class products and services to its clients in a safe, sound and compliant manner.

The annual LendIt Fintech Industry Awards brings together 4,000 Fintech influencers and innovators to celebrate outstanding achievement across 21 unique categories. Cross River Bank was selected by more than 30 industry experts who judged finalists representing innovation, emerging talent and top performers.

"We are inspired by Peter Renton and his team at LendIT Fintech and look forward to continuing to serve our industry," Gade said. "We believe in what we do and are proud to contribute to bringing access to credit to over 2.5 million consumers annually. This award will further motivate our team to strive to advance financial inclusion and enable millions of consumers to afford their lifestyle."

Cross River congratulates all LendIt Fintech Industry Awards nominees, and its business partners who also won awards – Affirm, Loan Depot, Money Lion and LendingUSA.

About Cross River

Founded in 2008, Cross River is a New Jersey State Chartered FDIC-insured bank. The company secured $28 million of VC funding in late 2016 from three well-regarded investors (Battery Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Ribbit Capital), and has developed strategic partnerships with FinTech leaders to build fully compliant and integrated solutions for the marketplace lending and payment processing arenas. As disintermediation and financial independence increasingly fuel the new economy, Cross River is uniquely positioned to service both the established giants and the growing list of new entrants into these sectors. Corporate website:

www.crossriverbank.com

About LendIt Fintech

LendIt Fintech is a recognized global internet finance industry leader, founded in New York in 2013. Its aim is to gather industry elites to discuss and explore latest trends in the development of international financial technology. LendIt Fintech has become the largest event in financial services innovation as it hosts three annual conferences, LendIt Fintech USA, LendIt Fintech Europe, and Lang Di Fintech, and dozens of complementary online and in-person industry events. LendIt also owns and operates one of the world's leading industry educational channels, Lend Academy. More than 5,000 industry professionals attended the LendIt Fintech USA conference.

For more information, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.lendit.com.

