Cross Screen Media Expands Partnership with L2 Data to Enhance Audience Targeting Capabilities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Cross Screen Media, a CTV activation managed service provider for local agencies specializing in political and public affairs, has expanded its partnership with L2, a top provider of voter and consumer data. The partnership will include all of L2's data assets including consumer, auto, and HaystaqDNA audiences.

This collaboration streamlines access to premium voter data for Cross Screen Media customers, an added value to agencies looking for efficient data management and targeting solutions.

L2 makes it possible for Cross Screen Media's customers to obtain a live, ready-to-query list of voters and consumers based on a variety of valuable criteria such as voter information, demographics, homeownership, geography, and more.

L2 Data also seamlessly integrates into existing CRMs, ARMs, and other political/campaign management tools, enriching real-time data and enhancing the overall efficiency of campaign management.

The collaboration introduces Haystaq audiences, a powerful tool for public affairs agencies. It allows agencies to target individuals based on specific issues, ensuring messages reach the influencers who matter most.

Michael Beach, CEO of Cross Screen Media, stated, "We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with L2. Their innovative methodology and extensive audience data will enable us to deliver even more precise audience targeting capabilities for our agency clients down to the local level, allowing them to reach their target audiences quickly and efficiently."

Paul Westcott, Executive Vice President at L2, commented, "We are excited to help Cross Screen Media add value to their clients with their expanded access to our data offerings. Their commitment to providing high-quality video advertising campaign optimization aligns with our mission to deliver impactful audience targeting solutions."

About Cross Screen Media

Cross Screen Media is a leading CTV activation managed service for advertising agencies, built on a proprietary technology platform that enables advertisers to plan and measure advertising across Connected TV and audience-driven Linear TV at the local level. We seamlessly fit into existing workflows to help agencies scale, differentiate and deliver high-impact campaigns for their clients.

About L2

For over 40 years, L2 has been the country's most trusted source for enhanced voter, consumer and modeled issue data. Its data and technology are used across the political and public affairs landscapes with nearly 200 members of Congress as current customers along with the biggest names in polling and political advising.

SOURCE Cross Screen Media