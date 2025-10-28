Cross Screen Media Partners with Newly Formed Battleground Data to Deliver Top-Tier Political and Public Affairs Audiences

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Screen Media, a leader in political and public affairs advertising, today announced an exclusive data partnership with Battleground Data, a 1903 Group company, dedicated to changing the way political and public affairs agencies access high-quality audience models.

Battleground Data curates nationwide partisanship scores, turnout segments, issue-support models, and influencer audiences sourced from the best modeling firms in the industry. Traditionally, accessing this level of voter intelligence required campaigns to fund polling and modeling projects upfront. Battleground Data changes that model by providing ready-to-use, expertly sourced audiences that are available immediately.

Through this partnership, Cross Screen Media advertisers will have access to Battleground Data's curated audience segments for use in CTV/Digital campaigns and linear TV measurement. By combining these audiences with Cross Screen Media's proprietary reach and frequency optimization tools, campaigns can focus every dollar on the voters and influencers most likely to tip the balance.

"This partnership removes one of the biggest barriers to using advanced political data — the need for campaigns to fund and manage their own modeling projects," said Chauncey Southworth, CEO, Cross Screen Media. "Now, our clients can tap into the same caliber of audience intelligence trusted by the most sophisticated campaigns, with no delay and no upfront cost."

Battleground Data's mission is to give political and advocacy campaigns of any size the same competitive edge as national campaigns, making premium audience modeling accessible, fast, and affordable. With its launch, Battleground Data is setting a new standard for how campaigns and organizations can target voters, activists, and influencers nationwide.

About Cross Screen Media - https://crossscreen.media

Cross Screen Media is a marketing analytics and media activation company that helps political and public affairs advertisers identify and reach the targets that matter most. The company combines proprietary audience insights, reach and frequency measurement, and direct media buying capabilities to maximize the impact of political and advocacy advertising budgets.

About Battleground Data - https://battlegrounddata.com

Battleground Data, part of the 1903 Group holding company, partners with the leading modeling firms in the industry to curate premium political and advocacy audiences for advertisers. Offering nationwide partisanship, turnout, issue, and influencer segments at no upfront cost, Battleground Data makes top-tier voter intelligence accessible to campaigns and organizations of all sizes.

SOURCE Cross Screen Media