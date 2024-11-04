Cross-Strait Youth Visit to Guiyang: Exploring Yangming Culture and Experiencing

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between October 24 and 29, eleven Taiwan youths were invited to Guiyang for a study and exchange program, setting off on a journey to experience the Chinese culture firsthand. This event, hosted by www.huanqiu.com, offered Taiwan youth a platform to immerse themselves in Guiyang's unique Red culture, Yangming culture, and vibrant ethnic culture.

Decoding the Mysteries of Millennia-Old Culture

The first stop was the Guizhou Provincial Museum. Through an in-depth exploration of Guizhou's evolution across six eras – the "Prehistoric times", the "Pre-Qin period", the "Wei, Jin, and Southern and Northern Dynasties", followed by the "Sui, Tang, Song, and Yuan dynasties", and concluding with the "Ming and Qing dynasties" - Taiwan youth found themselves immersed in the vast currents of history. The gold crown inlaid with gemstones and featuring five phoenix panels from the Ming Dynasty, the colored batik pleated skirt with egret pattern of the Song Dynasty, and the calligraphy piece Correspondence in Regular Script by Han Qi from the Northern Song Dynasty captivated the Taiwan youth, drawing them to pause and take a closer look.

"Many of these artifacts remind me of scenes from TV dramas," Taiwan youth Zhou Yuheng shared with reporters. For instance, the only surviving calligraphy piece by Han Qi, a renowned Northern Song statesman, brought to her mind the character Han Zhang from The Story of Ming Lan. Standing in front of the intricate Miao ethnic costumes, she excitedly added, "This reminds me of the novel The Mystic Nine."

Film, television, and novels have emerged as new stages for spreading traditional culture, gaining widespread popularity among young people in Taiwan. The rise of short-video platforms in recent years has opened new doors for Taiwan youth to discover novel and exciting experiences. At Qianling Mountain, Guizhou's celebrity monkey "Xiao Lao Fei" charmed the Taiwan youth with its playful antics. They pulled out their phones, hoping to capture its iconic meme expressions - raised brows, squinting, and pouting.

"This is my first time in Guiyang, and the weather here is really pleasant, just right for a city walk," said Taiwan youth Jiang Yuqing. "We like to take in the natural landscapes during our free time". From Qianling Mountain to Jiaxiu Tower, every spot left a lasting impression on her. She found Jiaxiu Tower especially captivating, as this antique architecture perfectly showcases the culture and charm of Guizhou.

In Guiyang, the Taiwan youth experienced two distinct styles of city walks - the Qingyan Ancient Town and the Xinyin 1950. Qingyan Ancient Town, known as the "Southern Gateway" of Guiyang, showcases a rustic yet elegant charm. Xinyin 1950 exemplifies the evolution of a traditional printing house, now brimming with renewed vigor and vitality. In the evening, they arrived at the roadside concert near Wenchang Pavilion in Yunyan District, Guiyang. As familiar pop hits like the Rice Field filled the air, locals waved their glowing lights, offering a warm welcome to the visiting Taiwan youth.

An Immersive Experience in the "Urban Park for the Young"

On October 27, the Taiwan youth visited the largest OPPO flagship store in China - OPPO | OnePlus Flagship Store (in the Guiyang MixC Shopping Mall). They snapped photos and experienced this "Urban Park", where everyday life intersects with cutting-edge technology, and trendy elements harmonize with traditional culture.

The game figure section on the left side of the second floor immediately captivated the Taiwan youth. An entire wall showcases a collection of League of Legends figures, with fan-favorite characters like Yasuo and Samira displayed in individual transparent capsules. These figures drew in Taiwan youth, who paused to snap photos and capture the moment.

They then moved to the smartphone display area, where OPPO's latest Find X8 series, the next-generation flagship imaging phones released on October 24, was showcased. The display featured an electronic hummingbird in the center, vibrating at a rate of 1,900 times per minute. The Taiwan youth tried out the Find X8's new shadow-free capture feature." The photo is incredibly clear, capturing each feather in striking detail," said Taiwan youth Song Jiaqing. "While the swift motion of the feathers is hard to catch with the naked eye, the phone manages to capture them in sharp detail."

After trying out the phones, the Taiwan youth gathered at a distinctive photo wall for a group picture. The wall featured the word "Guiyang" in a patterned design, hiding famous landmarks within, and they eagerly searched for elements like "Jiaxiu Tower" and "Xiaoqikong". Actually, the store featured design elements infused with Guiyang's unique cityscape. In the IoT product display section, OPPO Watches were artfully positioned to mimic the arches of Xiaoqikong Bridge, and OPPO Pads were arranged to create a striking representation of Huangguoshu Waterfall.

Retracing the Long March in the Red Ribbon

After touring the Long March Digital Art Memorial (Red Ribbon) in Guizhou on October 27, the Taiwan youth was awestruck by the digital panoramic presentation. They left the venue with heartfelt applause, showing their genuine admiration for the experience.

As they stepped into the Red Ribbon, the Taiwan youth was struck by the sight of a large five-pointed star in the center of the square, with a fierce flame burning at its heart, immersing them in the site's distinctive and reverent atmosphere. "I've longed to visit the Red Ribbon for a performance. Even though I knew what to expect, watching it live was incredibly moving," shared Taiwan youth Huang Tianni. This experience allowed her to connect with the spirit of the Long March, motivating her to strive even harder in life.

Reportedly, the Red Ribbon is a key project within the Long March National Cultural Park and the first fully immersive digital experience venue themed on the Long March. It features two main sections: the fully immersive digital performance Red Ribbon • Great Journey and the aerial show Red Ribbon: Colorful Soar.

On October 22, 2024, the Long March Digital Art Memorial (Red Ribbon) in Guizhou officially opened to the public. Over the course of its one-year trial operation, it has welcomed one million visitors, with close to 800,000 attending performances.

Discovering the Vibrant Cultural Charm of Guizhou

On October 28, the Taiwan youth was invited to Guiyang for a study and exchange program. They visited the Jiu'an Ancient Tea Garden in Guiyang, where they handpicked tea fruits, felt the touch of millennia-old tea trees, and experienced tea-whisking in a tea room, gaining further insight into Guizhou's tea culture. Taiwan youth Ji Jiawei said, "I really like the Jiu'an Tea Garden. It's quite different from the Longjing Tea Gardens I've visited in the past - it has a more rustic, untouched feel."

Jiu'an, known as the largest tea garden base on the outskirts of Guiyang, has a long history of tea production. Covering an area of over 20,000mu, the tea garden is home to more than 54,000 ancient tea trees, all over 400 years old. These old tea trees, with their thick trunks and lush branches, form a striking landscape within the garden.

After visiting the tea garden, Qin Yu, General Manager of Guizhou Jiu'an Ancient Tree Tea Co., Ltd., led the Taiwan youth in a hands-on tea-whisking session. Qin Yu, who has been working in the tea industry for 18 years, is not only the head of a national-level skill master studio but also a recognized provincial rural artisan. She guided the Taiwan youth step by step through the tea-whisking process, starting with "warming the cup" and "preparing the whisk." A tea art competition was also held on-site, where participants integrated their understanding and appreciation of tea culture into artistic creations through techniques such as whisking and painting.

In the end, Taiwan youth Ji Jiawei and Liu Yuling received praise for their tea-whisking skills. Sharing their experience, they said, "Tea-whisking isn't as easy as it seems. The tea-whisking actions in A Dream of Splendor looked so graceful, but trying it ourselves made us realize just how much effort it requires."

After experiencing the unique charm of Guizhou's tea culture, the Taiwan youth continued their journey to Xiuwen County, visiting the China Yangming Cultural Park and the Yangming Academy. At the China Yangming Cultural Park, they toured the Wang Yangming Memorial Hall and the historical site of "Yangming Cave". Through an in-depth look at Wang Yangming's life story, daily scenes, journey of enlightenment, and his practices in self-cultivation and teaching, they gained a deeper appreciation for the profound essence of Yangming culture. At the Yangming Academy, the Taiwan youth took part in a cultural salon dedicated to sharing Yangming's poetry and prose. Together, they recited Yangming's works and exchanged insights on calligraphy.

The six-day journey in Guiyang left a deep impression on the Taiwan youth. "I feel truly honored to participate in this exchange program, and I will definitely recommend Guizhou as a travel destination to my friends. The most memorable part of these past few days was the concert at the Wenchang Pavilion. The vibrant atmosphere and the warmth of the crowd gave me a sense of Guiyang's youthful spirit," said Taiwan youth Song Jiaqing.

