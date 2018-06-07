Cross-Tab and Blueocean MI Merge to Form Course5

Course5 combines the deep expertise and resources of both companies across data analytics, artificial intelligence, and market research domains, to create huge synergies for innovation and business-focused solutions. The third company of the Cross-Tab Group, Borderless Access, is being demerged and will be an independent entity.

Course5 will drive digital transformation for business organizations through Analytics, Insights, and Artificial Intelligence. The company will unveil its advanced new suite of solutions and services that can empower companies with future ready analytics, AI driven solutions, and faster insights for decision making. Course5 currently serves leading global clients including Microsoft, Lenovo, Colgate Palmolive, WPP Group, and Adelphi.

Mr Ashwin Mittal, CEO, Cross-Tab group, said, on this occasion, "The business world is drowning in oceans of data, information and technology. Through smart solutions and our proprietary AI technology, we are bringing in a new paradigm of decision making to assist our clients in preparing for a new digital future. The industries of data, analytics, and market research are going to be completely disrupted through the AI wave and will emerge as more powerful partners to businesses worldwide."

One of the exciting new products deployed for clients is called Course5 Discovery. Course5 Discovery empowers decision makers to get answers and insights near instantly with great ease through a personalized Voice & Chat Assistant available on their smartphones and tablets. These interactive assistants, powered by advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and deep learning capabilities would smartly discover the insights by identifying relevant data and performing analytics modelling in a matter of seconds and communicate them in a natural conversational manner to the business user.

Course5 Intelligence enables organizations to make the most effective strategic and tactical moves relating to their customers, markets, and competition at the rapid pace that the digital business world demands. We do this by driving digital transformation through analytics, insights, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Our clients experience higher top line and bottom line results with improved customer satisfaction and business agility.

