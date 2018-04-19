AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Texas Transmission completed construction and placed into service the Limestone to Gibbons Creek transmission line earlier this week. Limestone to Gibbons Creek, the northern portion of the larger Houston Import Project, is a 68 mile double circuit 345 kV transmission line between the Limestone Substation in Limestone County and the Gibbons Creek Substation in Grimes County. The Public Utility Commission of Texas issued a final order approving the project in January 2016 after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas identified that the project was needed by June 2018 to ensure reliability and reduce congestion on the transmission grid.
"Completion of the Limestone to Gibbons Creek project safely, ahead of schedule, and within budget is a result of contributions and cooperation of hundreds of people. I would like to thank all the individuals on the Cross Texas team, Garland Power & Light, our contractors and subcontractors, landowners, and local and state officials who have contributed to this effort," said Paul Thessen, president of Cross Texas Transmission.
About Cross Texas Transmission
Founded in 2008, Cross Texas Transmission is a regulated transmission service provider that constructs, owns and operates electric transmission facilities that help deliver energy to homes and businesses across Texas. Cross Texas Transmission is based in Austin with an additional office in Amarillo, and is a member of the LS Power Group.
For more information, please visit www.crosstexas.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-texas-transmission-energizes-limestone-to-gibbons-creek-transmission-line-300632650.html
SOURCE Cross Texas Transmission
Share this article