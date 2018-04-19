"Completion of the Limestone to Gibbons Creek project safely, ahead of schedule, and within budget is a result of contributions and cooperation of hundreds of people. I would like to thank all the individuals on the Cross Texas team, Garland Power & Light, our contractors and subcontractors, landowners, and local and state officials who have contributed to this effort," said Paul Thessen, president of Cross Texas Transmission.

About Cross Texas Transmission

Founded in 2008, Cross Texas Transmission is a regulated transmission service provider that constructs, owns and operates electric transmission facilities that help deliver energy to homes and businesses across Texas. Cross Texas Transmission is based in Austin with an additional office in Amarillo, and is a member of the LS Power Group.

For more information, please visit www.crosstexas.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-texas-transmission-energizes-limestone-to-gibbons-creek-transmission-line-300632650.html

SOURCE Cross Texas Transmission

Related Links

http://www.crosstexas.com

