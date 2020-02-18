Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares February Cash Distribution

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.105993 per unit, payable on March 13, 2020, to unitholders of record on February 28, 2020. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.





Underlying Sales







Volumes (a)

Average Price



Oil (Bbls)

Gas (Mcf)

Oil (per Bbl)

Gas (per Mcf)













Current Month Distribution

16,000

105,000

$55.69

$2.88













Prior Month Distribution

20,000

102,000

$52.42

$3.13





(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $10,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.4 million, including accrued interest of $361,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

