CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES JANUARY CASH DISTRIBUTION

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE: CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.032918 per unit, payable on February 13, 2026, to unitholders of record on January 30, 2026. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.















Underlying Sales

Volumes (a)

Average Price



Oil (Bbls)

Gas (Mcf)

Oil (per Bbl)

Gas (per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

10,000

73,000

$57.62

$4.13

Prior Month Distribution

10,000

245,000

$59.39

$4.22

(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income.

Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Prior Month Distribution

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that out of period gas revenues attributable to the Hewitt Unit in the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests and non-operated properties in the New Mexico Royalty Interest net profits interests contributed to a higher cash distribution in the prior month.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $35,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $5,526,000, including accrued interest of $1,500,000.

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $666,000 on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests total $666,000.

For more information on the Trust, including the annual tax information, distribution amounts, and historical press releases, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

