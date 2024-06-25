Crossbeam and Reveal are Joining Forces to Disrupt Go-To-Market Strategy As We Know It

The companies' products and networks will combine into a best-of-both-worlds offering that builds and powers the next generation of AI tools for sales, marketing, and partner ecosystems.

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossbeam, the Philadelphia-based Ecosystem-Led Growth platform, announced today that Reveal, the Paris-based Nearbound Revenue platform, would be joining forces with the company in an all-stock transaction. The combined company, which will be called Crossbeam, will lead a new category of go-to-market software that enables marketing, sales, and partnerships teams to leverage their partner ecosystems to attract, convert, and grow customer relationships.

The two companies will combine their innovative product offerings and user networks to create an unparalleled scale of ecosystem data and insights from over 25,000 companies globally. The unified network will represent the world's largest repository of ecosystem data, a critical input to all AI systems used by go-to-market teams. The transaction builds further on the two companies' strategic product integrations with AI leaders including Gong, Salesforce, HubSpot, and others. Crossbeam will also build its own AI-driven products powered by the network.

"This merger is about innovation," said Crossbeam CEO and co-founder Bob Moore. "Our most successful customers are leveraging AI powered by ecosystem data to write the new revenue playbook, and by joining forces with Reveal, we'll become a catalyst for this important change across all industries and geographies."

The success of current and new customers is at the forefront of the integration plan of the two companies. Both companies have seen high customer growth across all industries and both their networks have grown tenfold since the beginning of 2021. Customers will benefit from the unified vision to create a best-of-both-worlds customer experience that includes a roadmap of new innovative products for all go-to-market teams and a single data platform and network to enable new, powerful playbooks for efficient growth.

"This is a very exciting milestone for the market and for all Crossbeam and Reveal customers. Users will no longer have to switch between each network and product depending on who they are partnering with and will be able to fully leverage the power of ecosystem data," said Reveal CEO and co-founder Simon Bouchez. "We're all excited to move forward together and looking forward to some truly great things ahead."

"We're so excited to rally behind these teams in their mission of changing the way companies grow," said a16z General Partner and Crossbeam Board Member Sarah Wang. "This is a category creation moment. Efficient, scalable growth has never been more important in the technology landscape, and it's undeniable that businesses with ecosystem-led strategies are the most successful."

Bob Moore will serve as co-founder and CEO of Crossbeam. Simon Bouchez will lead multiple teams across Crossbeam as co-founder and COO. Executives from both companies have taken leadership posts across the combined entity. The company's Board of Directors will consist of Simon, Bob, and representatives from each company's key investors: Sarah Wang from a16z, Brad Fiedler from Insight Partners, Logan Bartlett from Redpoint Ventures, and Matt Turck from FirstMark Capital.

About Crossbeam

Crossbeam is the first and largest Ecosystem-Led Growth platform, used by more than 25,000 companies to attract, convert, and grow customer relationships using their partner ecosystems. Sign up for free today by visiting https://www.crossbeam.com .

