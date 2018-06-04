CrossCheck One™ is Born Technology's Unified Solution for Buy-Side MiFID II Surveillance and Reporting

"European buy-side clients have come under significant pressure due to new regulatory requirements including market abuse monitoring, real-time algorithm and DEA monitoring as well as MiFID II transaction and EMIR reporting," said Derek Haworth, CEO of Born Technology. "We are hearing that the buy-side has endured significant vendor fatigue, managing too many relationships with too many vendors to solve the increasing regulatory requirements."

Taking all of these issues into consideration, Born Technology has launched CrossCheck One as a unified platform for solving multiple MiFID II requirements via one terminal. Eliminating the need for multiple vendor relationships, this multi-asset class platform manages futures, equities, fixed income as well as foreign exchange data and meets various parts of MiFID II, MAR and PRA requirements.

CrossCheck One is a SaaS based system with a web browser interface for easy deployment on all devices. It has been built on infrastructure that has been in production for almost a decade and successfully processed billions of transactions.

Born Technology will be attending the Futures Industry Association's IDX London Conference on June 5-6, 2018. If you are interested in setting up a meeting or learning more, please contact sales@borntec.com.

About Born Technology

Born is an industry pioneer and leading visionary providing global trading, infrastructure and surveillance services to the institutional and professional trading community. Our buy and sell-side clients leverage our products for multi-asset trading (colocation, market data, order routing, network & latency monitoring), as well as for monitoring and management of order flow - all backed by our unrivaled 24x7 support team. For more information, please visit www.borntec.com

