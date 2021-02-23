Crosschq Co-Founder Named to Forbes Next 1000 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , the pioneers of Human Intelligence Hiring™ for building diverse, winning companies, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Michael Fitzsimmons was named to the Forbes Next 1000 list in the first class of 250 standouts.

The Forbes Next 1000 list is a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to spotlight bold and inspiring entrepreneurs on their way to great success, celebrating ambitious entrepreneurs who are redefining what it means to build and run a business today, especially in the 'new normal.' According to Forbes, by year's end, the list will include 1,000 entrepreneurs that "will have a "running start to land on the cover of Forbes." The judges include a panel of A-list leaders from every sector, from entrepreneur Ayesha Curry and National Geographic Society Chairwoman Jean Case, to LinkedIn CoFounder Reid HOffman and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez among others.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Forbes in this way," said Fitzsimmons. "These are never individual awards. Every member of our Crosschq family, from employees, investors, advisors, customers, and partners, make these happen."

Crosschq is committed to fundamentally leveling the playing field for job seekers by enabling companies to go beyond the resume and look at the full picture of a job candidate when making a hiring decision. Crosschq already helps more than 100 companies of all sizes screen, source and hire the best talent through our digital and automated reference checks.

About Crosschq Crosschq™ has pioneered Human Intelligence Hiring, the next essential software category for building great companies. Through proprietary software and science, Crosschq gathers people-driven insights from job seekers and those who know them best and converts those insights into predictive data. Crosschq data can be used to ensure people and businesses are well-matched, creating long-term, successful employees and winning workplace cultures. The company's cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach that prioritizes trust and transparency, minimizes bias and protects privacy. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by GGV Capital, Bessemer Ventures Partners, SAP,iO, Slack, Tiger Global Management, Rocketship.vc, and other well-known Silicon Valley Investors. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

