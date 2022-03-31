Crosschq Earns #GameChanger Award from Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group

Start-Up Recognized for its People Analytics and Predictive Hiring Tools

DANVILLE, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today its inclusion on the Tri-Valley Leadership (ITV) Group's #GameChanger award 2022 list.

"The #GameChangers Awards recognizes innovators who are making groundbreaking changes in the world from this regional epicenter of solutions," says Lynn Naylor, CEO of ITV. "We were thrilled to include Crosschq in this incredible group of emerging leaders who are driving the Tri-Valley economy."

Crosschq CEO Michael Fitzsimmons receiving the #GameChangers award

This year's winners came from a range of industries, from micromobility and artificial perception to sustainable farming and more. In addition to Crosschq, the ten other companies making the list include three unicorn start-ups - AEye, Tekion, and Vagaro - as well as Acton, BoxMedia, IrisVision, Monarch Tractor, Raydiant Oximetry, Striking Distance Studios. All winners were honored earlier this month at the awards ceremony in Pleasanton, CA.

"The Town of Danville nominated Crosschq for being a pioneer in their field," said Jill Bergman, Business and Economic Development Director, Town of Danville. "They are headquartered in the heart of Danville and as the recipient of a #GameChanger award, they are recognized as emerging leaders in the region and beyond."

The Tri-Valley, a confluence of three valleys geographically positioned in the center of the Northern CA Megaregion, established itself nearly 70 years ago as an early pioneer in the science and tech ecosystem as it is home to two national research laboratories, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories. More than 450 tech companies call the Tri-Valley home and currently drive a $42B GDP for the region.

"It's an honor to be named a Tri-Valley #GameChanger," said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. "To be listed among so many incredible innovators is huge."

To learn more about Crosschq or to request a demo, visit https://crosschq.com/.

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, HubSpot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

Media Contact:

Elena Arney

[email protected]

415-361-000

SOURCE Crosschq