Crosschq Expands Global Offering with the Addition of Multilingual Localization Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today the addition of Spanish language to its flagship Crosschq 360 referencing product, enabling localized candidate experiences across the globe.

Crosschq 360 is a pre-hire reference check used by more than 150 companies globally, including North America, EMEA, APAC, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Crosschq is a proven leader in helping talent leaders recruit and retain employees while minimizing bias in hiring through its automated reference checking platform. Now, candidates and references can choose Spanish language surveys, giving both the ability to respond in the language of their choice.

"One of the core areas we're expanding into is Latin America," added Tasha Liniger, Chief Human Resources Officer of Dialpad. "Having Spanish language in our toolbox enables our team to efficiently and effectively source the best candidates for the roles we're hiring."

In 2022, Crosschq plans to increase the number of languages beyond English and Spanish offered to include Mandarin, Hindi, German, and Japanese among others.

"With distributed workforces now the norm, talent leaders need tools to get candidate intelligence on a multilingual audience," said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. "The launch of global language localization equips our customers with the ability to reach and engage with talent and their respective professional networks in their native languages."

To learn more about Crosschq or request to demo, visit http://www.crosschq.com

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, Hubspot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and Dish Networks trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

