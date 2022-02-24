Crosschq Hires HR Tech Industry Exec and MasterChef Alum as Head of Strategic Alliances

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today Ari Goodstein as Head of Strategic Alliances. In his role at Crosschq, Goodstein will develop a partnerships roadmap, optimize partner channels, and collaborate across marketing, sales, and cross-channel initiatives.

Ari Goodstein, Head of Strategic Alliances at Crosschq

"Ari is a proven strategic alliances leader, having spent more than half of his career in senior partnerships roles in the talent technology space," said Crosschq CEO Michael Fitzsimmons. "We are lucky to have him and look forward to growing our partnerships base, and our waistlines."

Prior to joining Crosschq, Goodstein served as the Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Canvas, Traitify, and talentReef. A graduate of Brown University in Sociology with an MBA from the College of Charleston, Goodstein is also an accomplished chef and appeared on Season 10 of the cooking show MasterChef.

"Ari was a fierce competitor in the kitchen, yet also one of the biggest supporters of everyone, both throughout the show and beyond," said Sarah Faherty, Season 10 runner-up on MasterChef. "Ari was essential when I started in tech (and still is). Crosschq is definitely in the best company with him."

Earlier in his career, Goodstein drove sales for Gartner as an account executive, where he was recognized as the company's highest-ranking account executive in consulting engagement, event attendance, and media buy sales.

"Ari has a keen understanding of the talent market and what companies need to excel in this space," said Sarah White, CEO of human capital analyst firm Aspect43. "His expertise will benefit Crosschq's partners as they build the future of talent technology."

As Head of Strategic Alliances, Goodstein will strengthen Crosschq's business relationships with current and future partners, working closely together on achieving long-term goals. He'll also analyze trends in the talent industry to identify business opportunities that will drive revenue and profitability.

"I am a true believer that in order to fully bring DEIB to our modern reality, practices and mindset must walk hand-in-hand with the innovations of technology," said Goodstein. "I am excited to lead the Alliances division at Crosschq and work with the incredible people who are working tirelessly to bring innovation to time-tested practices of hiring, and creating a digital experience that drives forward not only better and more efficient hiring, but more equitable."

To learn more about Crosschq or to request a demo, visit https://crosschq.com/.

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, HubSpot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

