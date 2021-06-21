Crosschq Hires Kelsey Peterson as Head of Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , the HR technology leader that is reinventing hiring by helping companies optimize Quality of Hire with its Talent Intelligence Cloud™, announced today the hiring of Kelsey Peterson as Head of Customer Success at Crosschq.

Kelsey Peterson

In her new role, Peterson is responsible for building strong client relationships and maximizing value for Crosschq's customers. This includes overseeing the entire customer lifecycle from onboarding, value realization, and renewal, as well as spearheading further adoption of Crosschq services for strategic accounts. In addition to Peterson, Crosschq has doubled its Go-To-Market team since closing its Tiger Global Management-led Series A round in March.

"We knew Kelsey was a fit from the moment we met her," said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO & Co-Founder of Crosschq. "She is incredibly passionate about making an impact and driving ROI for our clients and her experience driving expansion with a multi-tool platform like HubSpot directly aligns with our strategy."

Prior to joining Crosschq, Peterson held numerous positions at HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform. In her first role, she was a Customer Success Manager where she propelled inbound strategies for customer marketing and sales initiatives, managing more than 100 enterprise-level HubSpot customers across a four-tool platform suite. From there she was promoted three times over the next four years, exiting the company as Manager of Strategic Partner Enablement and Operations where she expanded and enhanced HubSpot's growth via key strategic alliances.

"I joined Crosschq because I believe in this team, mission, and technology," said Peterson. "I'm excited to play a role in helping improve quality of hire, mitigate bias, and prioritize DEI to help our customers build winning, diverse teams."

To learn more about Crosschq or to request a demo, visit https://crosschq.com/ .

About Crosschq Crosschq™ is the HR technology leader that is reinventing hiring by helping companies optimize Quality of Hire with its Talent Intelligence Cloud™. Crosschq gathers people-driven insights from job seekers and those who know them best and converts those insights into predictive data through proprietary software and science. Crosschq data can be used to ensure people and businesses are well-matched, creating long-term, successful employees and winning workplace cultures. The company's cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach that prioritizes trust and transparency, minimizes bias, and protects privacy. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Ventures Partners, SAP, Slack Fund, Intersect Capital, Rocketship.VC and other well-known Silicon Valley investors. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

