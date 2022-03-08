Crosschq Partners with ALLY Energy to help Companies and Job Seekers Power an Equitable Energy Transition

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today that ALLY Energy will be leveraging Crosschq 360 and My Crosschq to help energy companies and the people who want to work for them to find the perfect match. ALLY Energy is a talent and culture platform powering careers, skills, and connections for the energy workforce of the future.

Crosschq's technology is helping energy companies and job seekers in two ways. Leveraging Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™, ALLY Energy is enabling its customers to streamline and reduce bias in hiring through the Crosschq 360 platform. On the candidate site, ALLY Energy is equipping job seekers to go beyond the resume with My Crosschq. Using this tool, candidates can create a profile , which includes completed reference checks while showcasing their best qualities better than any resume.

"Traditional reference checks take too long and are often be riddled with bias," said Michael Fitzsimmons, Chief Executive Officer of Crosschq. "ALLY Energy is enabling its customers to streamline and reduce bias in hiring through our Crosschq 360 platform. ALLY is also advocating for job seekers by empowering them to create their own profiles that tell a better story of who they are. Together with ALLY, we're empowering companies, large and small to quickly build diverse, winning teams to address the energy transition."

"The energy industry is facing an unprecedented combination of challenges and climate change is requiring significant transition. Finding exceptional talent and developing new sources of diverse talent is more important than ever," said Katie Mehnert, Chief Executive Officer of ALLY Energy. "Through this partnership, we'll provide all these benefits in a way that helps energy companies stand out while giving candidates an exciting way to find jobs that match the culture and purpose they seek."

For more information on ALLY Energy and this program, join ALLY for Employers . To learn more about Crosschq or to request a demo, visit https://crosschq.com/.

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, HubSpot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

About ALLY Energy

ALLY Energy™ is the leading talent and culture platform that accelerates connections, careers, and skills for an equitable energy transition. The SaaS marketplace connects the energy industry to jobs, and training. ALLY is an inaugural member of Greentown Labs Houston, North America's largest incubator for climate-focused startups. Leading energy companies like Shell, Calpine, Sunnova Energy and Baker Hughes, and others across the energy value chain trust ALLY Energy to help build the energy workforce of the future. To become one of the 2400 companies on the platform or the thousands of professionals with a profile, visit allyenergy.com.

