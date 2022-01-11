Crosschq Sweeps The Table and Named a Leader Overall in the G2 Reference Check Software Winter 2022 Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today it has been named a Leader in the G2 Reference Check Software Winter 2022 Report . Crosschq beat out all of its competitors in the Momentum category for Reference Check Software , the Relationship Reference Check Index and the Implementation Index . Additionally, Crosschq's customers have ranked the company best for ease of use and quality of support.

"Crosschq provides bias-free, data-driven insights and predictive analytics to quantifiably improve Quality of Hire," said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO and Crosschq. "This is the second year in a row where we've led in the reference check category. These latest G2 scores validate our mission to help the world build diverse, winning teams, as well as our commitment to empowering strategic talent leaders to make objective, data-driven hiring decisions that support and optimize business outcomes."

G2 defines reference check software as technology that helps employers and hiring managers to get into contact with their potential hires' professional references quickly and efficiently. According to the website, the G2 rating methodology is affected by customer satisfaction with end user-focused product attributes based on user reviews, popularity and statistical significance based on the number of reviews received by G2, quality of reviews received (reviews that are more thoroughly completed will be weighted more heavily), age of reviews (more-recent reviews provide relevant and up-to-date information that is reflective of the current state of a product), customers' satisfaction with administration-specific product attributes based on user reviews, and overall customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Score® (NPS) based on ratings by G2 users.

For more information on Crosschq or to request to demo, visit http://www.crosschq.com

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, Hubspot, Glassdoor, Upwork and Dish Networks trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

Media Contact:

Elena Arney

[email protected]

415-361-0001

SOURCE Crosschq