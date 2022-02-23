SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today a partnership with the Thompson Family Foundation to support the Foundation's recently launched The 941 Project. This initiative will provide employment education, interview training, career development support, and networking opportunities to workers who have suffered career setbacks but have the desire to return to work. Crosschq, Dapper Labs, Kaiser Permanente, Fanatics, Waiakea, Cash App, and Mercedes Benz, along with fair-chance hiring organizations CareerCircle , and Defy Ventures , have committed to being founding partners of The 941 Project.

Crosschq Teams Up with NBA All-Star Klay Thompson to Provide 2nd Chance Opportunities to Job Seekers Everywhere with The 941 Project

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership," said Joe McLean, Managing Director of Intersect Capital and The Thompson Family Foundation. "Klay is an inspiration to so many already and his contributions will immediately and directly impact the lives of so many as they begin their own personal comeback stories."

Nearly 941 days ago after having scored 30 points with his Golden State Warriors team leading the game, Thompson got injured and left the Oakland Coliseum floor in game 6 of the NBA Finals. In his heart and mind, he prayed that he would be back for game 7. He never could have imagined that 24 hours would turn into 22,000 hours before he would be able to return to work. By persevering through the struggles that came with making his own comeback, Thompson gained an overwhelming appreciation for how hard it is to overcome difficult life and personal hardships when making a career comeback.

"I am forever thankful for the support so many have given me over the 941 days I worked to get back on the court," said Thompson. "During this time, I developed a new appreciation for just how hard it is to overcome major life challenges and the difficulty many people face when they are out of work and trying to find their way back."

Today, Thompson wants to support all of those fighting for their comeback through The 941 Project. The Thompson Family Foundation has created a separate charter dedicated to helping those who have been dealt a tough hand in life with the resources to fight for a better education and a better job while supporting them through the mental and physical challenges that can come with those circumstances. The explicit goal of the project is to help 941 individuals get re-skilled and gain access to great jobs as they take on their own "return to work" journeys.

"CareerCircle is on a mission to close the opportunity divide and develop the workforce of tomorrow," said Kim Sneeder, Managing Director at CareerCircle."We are honored to be part of The 941 Project providing our support and resources to truly change lives"

In Phase One of The Project 941, Crosschq is committed to helping "Return to Workers" with free personal assessment and networking opportunities to assist in their re-entry. The program will support CareerCircle and Defy Ventures in their efforts to assist former military veterans, moms, and the ex-incarcerated get a fair chance at landing their next job opportunity.

"It has always been part of Crosschq's mission to assist and support re-entry to the workplace for individuals from disadvantaged situations," said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. "Through our partnerships with CareerCircle, Defy Ventures - and now the Thompson Foundation - we can do even more."

If you are an individual in need of assistance as you are re-entering the workforce, please visit www.mycrosschq.com or www.careercircle.com to get started on your journey.

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, Hubspot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and Dish Networks trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

