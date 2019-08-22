Crosscode Opens New York Office to Meet Growing Demand from Financial and Insurance Industries

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosscode, Inc , an application software intelligence company that helps organizations manage software assets and streamline change, today announced its newest office in New York City. The company is staffing up here to support customers and meet demand from the finance, insurance, and horizontal enterprise markets for their flagship Panoptics solution.

Companies in these industries face unique IT challenges and strict regulatory requirements. They support multiple platforms, including legacy mainframe systems to contemporary distributed architectures, while managing customer expectations for increased speed and uptime. As a result, the need for easing changes such as migrations and upgrades becomes critical.

Crosscode Panoptics enables these organizations to understand and manage IT change. It identifies application interdependencies at the code level, across languages and platforms, while ensuring the highest levels of security, confidentiality, accountability, data integrity, and traceability.

"Many companies in finance and insurance are updating their technology stacks and are in various stages of digital transformation," said Aditya Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of Crosscode. "New York is a great place for us to set up shop and provide local sales and support for organizations like these in the city and region. Our Panoptics solution provides a kind of GPS to guide their IT modernization efforts."

By automatically analyzing the impact and effort estimate of every possible change, Panoptics reduces development costs, accelerates speed-to-market, and enhances system reliability. The solution enforces compliance of rules, standards and frameworks (SPX, HIPAA, GDPR, etc.) to minimize risks and vulnerabilities.

Edward Gnichtel, Director of Sales, will head the New York office located in the SoHo district in Manhattan, at the corner of Broadway and Howard Street.

To learn more about Crosscode and the Panoptics solution, visit www.crosscode.com

About Crosscode:

Crosscode, Inc, is enabling businesses to innovate rapidly while keeping operations safe and manageable. Its Panoptics product helps companies visualize the interconnectedness of all their software assets, making it far easier to manage change and protect data from external attacks. For more information, please visit Crosscode.com.

