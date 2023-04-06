CrossCom Appoints New Executive Vice President, Sales

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCom, an industry leader in supporting technology solutions for retailers, restaurant, grocery, and hospitality customers, announced today that Paul Russell has accepted the position of Executive Vice President, Sales. Paul's sales leadership will utilize his extensive industry and sales process experience to put CrossCom in the forefront as markets continue to shift. Paul has been in a VP role on the CrossCom sales team for almost seven years and is responsible for adding a significant number of new customers as well as expanding new product lines and business within current customers. Prior to joining CrossCom, Paul spent 15 years in operational and sales leadership roles for companies providing retail technology services.

"What makes Paul a great role model is his determination and drive to match our solutions to a customer's needs in a way that always adds value," said Greg Miller, CEO of CrossCom. "Paul is appreciated and trusted by our team and our customers. I am glad to have Paul in this role as we build our sales team for the future."

Paul's unique ability to understand the application of CrossCom's services and then aligning it to a unique customer situation enables him to create solutions in a way that is beneficial for both CrossCom and the customer. His prior experience in operations makes him a great internal partner for ensuring the overall success of each endeavor.

About CrossCom

CrossCom is a recognized industry leader in supporting technology solutions for retailer, restaurant, grocery, and hospitality customers by providing staging, asset management, installation, maintenance, service desk, cabling, rollout and chain-wide implementation. CrossCom's internally managed offerings are tightly integrated, operationally and systemically, to provide a unique governance-based outsourced service offering. CrossCom is the single source partner geographically dispersed companies depend on for in-store network and technology requirements.

For more information about CrossCom or its products, visit the company's Web site at www.crosscom.com or call 1-800-933-9203 extension 6450.

