CrossCom Appoints New President and Chief Operating Officer

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCom, an industry leader in supporting technology solutions for retailers, restaurant, grocery and hospitality customers, announced today that Timothy Gallegos has accepted the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. The move serves to ensure the execution of CrossCom's growth strategy as the company manages the challenges of an evolving business environment. Tim, who has served as CrossCom's Chief Operating Officer since July of 2019, has over 25 years of experience in leading retail and grocery technology solutions. He was previously employed to ensure service delivery for a 780-million-dollar business, guiding 3000 employees toward providing an exceptional customer experience.

"Tim has proven himself to be an exceptional leader. Tim is extraordinarily bright and hardworking, and he is of exceptional personal character". We have seen the impact of his leadership over the past 3 years and are looking forward to what Tim will achieve in his new role," said Greg Miller, CEO of CrossCom.

The combination of Tim's decades of industry experience, formal education, years of CrossCom experience and passion for supply chain effectiveness and automation, make him uniquely qualified to help drive CrossCom's strategic success.

About CrossCom

CrossCom is a recognized industry leader in supporting technology solutions for retailers, restaurant, grocery and hospitality customers by providing staging, asset management, installation, maintenance, help desk, cabling, rollout and chain-wide implementation. Our internally managed offerings are tightly integrated, operationally, and systemically, to provide a unique governance-based outsourced service offering. CrossCom is the single source partner geographically dispersed companies depend on for in-store communications technology requirements.

For more information about CrossCom or its products, visit the company's Web site at www.crosscom.com or call 1-800-933-9203 extension 6450.

