CrossCountry Announces Cyber Attack Simulation and Threat Assessment Offering

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the launch of its Cyber & Privacy practice's offensive cybersecurity capabilities into Icebreaker, a newly enhanced offering. Icebreaker will provide CrossCountry's clients threat assessment, cyber-attack simulation, and remediation services, closely complementing the practice's current cyber strategy and transformation, cloud security, and application security capabilities that balance cyber and privacy depth with executive and business-level acumen.

Icebreaker offers leading-edge offensive security services that organizations require to prepare and defend themselves against a threat-intensive environment, developed in their proprietary labs with bespoke research and development against the top advanced persistent threat groups. The carefully curated team of industry-leading security experts complements CrossCountry Consulting's robust Cyber & Privacy practice and adjacent Risk & Compliance team.

"Companies are facing unprecedented threats against the integrity of their organization and require an enhanced level of assessment and testing to ensure their infrastructure and data remain secure," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "The formal launch of our offensive security capabilities into Icebreaker enables us to provide our clients with a contemporary approach to threat detection and preparedness that is critical in this high-risk environment."

Icebreaker is focused on providing offensive threat simulations and assessments that identify companies' infrastructure vulnerabilities. Service areas include Web3, Red Team, Threat Modeling, and Penetration Testing. Highly experienced and trained cyber incident specialists work together with clients to identify, defend, and remediate vulnerabilities to cyberattacks that threaten organizational integrity.

"We carefully built this team of cyber threat experts that align with our existing culture of excellence and customer care," added Cameron Over, Cyber & Privacy Leader at CrossCountry Consulting. "We are incredibly proud of the Icebreaker leadership bench, a team of elite and seasoned cyber threat experts in the industry. The Icebreaker team collaborates closely with our broader cyber and privacy team to provide clients with an integrated cybersecurity and privacy program that prepares and protects them against dangerous cyber threats."

The Icebreaker launch comes at a time when cybersecurity attacks have become more sophisticated, coordinated, and wider reaching, prompting the consulting industry to step up their service offerings to clients in this area. Backed by the strength and depth of CrossCountry, Icebreaker offers a balance between pragmatic business understanding and deep cybersecurity expertise to combat the most complex cyber and privacy challenges.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth.

