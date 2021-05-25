CrossCountry Consulting Cybersecurity and Privacy Lead Named One of Consulting Magazine's 2021 "Women Leaders in Technology"

MCLEAN, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that national Cybersecurity and Privacy Partner, Cameron Forbes Over, has been recognized as one of Consulting Magazine's "Women Leaders in Technology" for 2021. Over was honored in the Excellence in Leadership category for her role in building the company's Cyber and Privacy practice, resulting in a thriving consulting team that serves clients globally and across industries.

Under Over's guidance, CrossCountry's Cyber and Privacy practice has continued to evolve its offerings to stay ahead of emerging challenges. Her team was founded on strong cybersecurity strategy and transformation principles, with a focus on risk management, privacy and data protection, and cloud security. She has also developed a proprietary Cyber Fusion Lab with leading-edge endpoint detection and response evasion, custom threat modeling, and red teaming and adversary emulation capabilities. In 2019, Over's team was recognized by the ALM Cybersecurity Vanguard Report as the top Challenger for its deep expertise, strong client relationships, and ability to compete and win business over larger firms.

"Cameron is a very talented leader who provides recognition-worthy service to our clients every day," said Neil Smith, Partner and Advisory Practice Lead at CrossCountry Consulting. "She has been instrumental in driving CrossCountry's growth in cyber and privacy and provides valuable leadership across the firm. Cameron's dedication to developing next-generation leaders is unwavering. She is a trusted advisor to our clients and colleagues, and we are proud of her for receiving this esteemed recognition."

"I am honored to be recognized among this respected group of female technology leaders. Every day, I seek to build and uphold a team culture of builders, focusing on collaboration, innovation, and creativity, and I think that is why we have been so successful with helping our clients to achieve their mission," said Over. "This recognition affirms that we are focused on the right priorities and making a difference in a field that I am deeply committed to supporting and improving."

Since the late 1990s, Over has grown her career assisting countless commercial clients and federal agencies with their most pressing security challenges, including specialized skills and expertise in Unix and Linux operating systems, Domain Name Services (DNS), Cross-Domain systems handling highly classified data, and web server and application security. She is an active contributor and speaker at conferences, including RSA, SIFMA, RMA, IIA, the CFO Leadership Council, CyberSat, Uniting Women in Cyber, and ISC2.

Over was recognized for her achievement during a virtual "Women Leaders in Technology" awards event on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting's Cyber and Privacy practice, click here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides comprehensive solutions encompassing business transformation, technology, accounting, risk, and cybersecurity. We partner with our clients to help them navigate complex business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks, and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

Contact: Lea Hutchins, [email protected], (703) 244-8471

SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting

Related Links

http://www.crosscountry-consulting.com

