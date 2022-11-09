CrossCountry Consulting Names New Chief Financial Officer

Steve Boyce to assume role of CFO, leading the development of corporate finance strategy and overseeing financial operations

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Steve Boyce as Chief Financial Officer. He is taking over for Amy Seibel, who is retiring due to health reasons. Boyce brings with him decades of experience leading finance and cross-functional teams through periods of growth. He will lead the development of corporate finance strategy and oversee all financial operations, including financial planning, treasury, operational metrics and analytics, accounting, tax, and reporting.

Boyce has more than 25 years of financial management and professional services experience within publicly and privately held technology and service companies. He has a demonstrated ability to work effectively with multiple stakeholders including public and private equity investors, lenders, debtholders, and vendors. His extensive experience in financial operations will further support CrossCountry's continued growth.

"Steve Boyce is a highly effective senior executive and strategic partner to the executive management team as well as a trusted advisor to the Board of Directors," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "His track record of successful leadership and diversified background with the Big Four, pre-IPO, venture-backed, and privately held companies will prove to be invaluable in developing effective corporate finances strategies."

He added: "Amy has been a tremendous contributor to CrossCountry, and we are so grateful to have had her with us these past few years. I am so thankful for the leadership she provided as the firm's first CFO. Steve is a perfect fit to take over, and we're thrilled that he will be at the financial helm of this exciting new chapter for us."

"CrossCountry has an excellent reputation for providing best-in-class solutions to a growing client base," said Steve Boyce, CFO, CrossCountry Consulting. "I'm impressed by the team's dedication to solid strategic growth, and their devotion to their employees and customers. On top of that, it's a pivotal time at CrossCountry; the team is growing rapidly and I'm excited to make an immediate impact on that momentum."

Most recently, Boyce served as the Principal of Boyce Advisory Services which provides finance and accounting consulting to start-ups and growth-oriented companies. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of RRD Capital, LLC, a SPAC sponsor of RRD I Acquisition Corp. There, he led all RRD Capital finance functions, including accounting, financial planning, treasury, tax, and financial operations. His professional experience also includes time as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of MorganFranklin Consulting, LLC, and more than a decade at NeuStar, Inc. in a variety of roles including Vice President, Finance & Treasurer and Vice President, Finance & Corporate Controller.

