CrossCountry Consulting Recognized as a UiPath Gold Partner

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced they were recently named an official Gold Partner by UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company. The Gold Partner recognition is granted by UiPath to current partners having an Automation Center of Excellence (COE), strong intelligent automation business practice, a certified pool of UiPath experts, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality automation solutions.

Driven by global megatrends and digital transformation needs, today's leading enterprises choose an "automation first" strategy to become faster, more adaptable, and create capacity for innovation within their organizations. Intelligent automation technology enables companies of any size to vastly improve the productivity and consistency of their repetitive manual processes. Together with UiPath, CrossCountry delivers hyper-automation solutions using an evolving set of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to automate processes and engage an organization to automate with robots, all managed and orchestrated on a platform that's scalable and secure.

"Enterprise automation is a key component of enabling our customers' transformation journey, and our partnership with UiPath is playing a key role," said Neil Smith, CrossCountry Consulting's Advisory Practice Leader. "Together, UiPath and CrossCountry provide a holistic approach to process optimization and automation. Becoming a Gold Partner reflects the success that we have achieved together."

"Automation has rapidly become a C-suite priority and represents an extremely flexible and nimble solution for firms embarking on a digital transformation journey," said Niraj Chatwal, CrossCountry Consulting's Intelligent Automation Practice Lead. "Our UiPath Gold Partner status strengthens our partnership with UiPath and will further enable us to deliver the highest standard of end-to-end automation solutions and services to organizations across industries."

For more than two years, CrossCountry has partnered with UiPath to bring world-class automations to their customers by supporting their clients through the entire lifecycle of adopting intelligent automation technologies, including the rapid deployment of solutions that create process efficiencies, improve controls, reduce unintended errors, and help to ensure compliance. UiPath has a vision to deliver the fully automated enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting's Intelligent Automation capabilities, click here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides comprehensive solutions encompassing business transformation, technology, accounting, risk, and cybersecurity. We partner with our clients to help them navigate complex business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks, and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

