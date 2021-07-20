CrossCountry Consulting Recognized on Accounting Today's 2021 VAR 100 List

MCLEAN, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, was recently ranked sixth on Accounting Today's annual listing of the Top 100 Value-Added Resellers (VARs). This report is based on the direction that clients and customers are heading, the technologies that are shaping the future, and insights on the market. By leveraging Sage Intacct to transform companies' finance and accounting function, CrossCountry was recognized as the sixth largest management consulting firm that is also a VAR.

The 2021 VAR 100 highlights the organizations who continue to demonstrate year-over-year growth and who continued to capitalize on increased cloud adoption for remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The VARs on this year's list hired staff to keep up with demand in cloud implementations – which created pathways to more business – while strategy, data analytics, and forecasting capabilities also became indispensable tools for these companies.

"Because they require access to the most up-to-date information in a very digestible format, we have seen a big increase in our clients' focus on data analytics and visualization," said Megan Smith, CrossCountry Consulting's Sage Intacct Practice Lead. "Prior to 2020, many clients were slow to engage and did not feel knowledgeable in this area. However, throughout the year, this took off and led to many opportunities for educating and helping our clients to optimize the use of their current systems – specifically their reporting functionality, identifying where there may be gaps, and providing solutions through tools such as Alteryx, Tableau, and Power BI."

"With a diverse technology portfolio and a deep roster of talented consultants, we successfully guide companies across industries in their digital transformation journeys," said Jennifer Goode, Partner at CrossCountry Consulting. "Our continual innovation and commitment to finding the right technology solution for each client has driven our growth, and ranking in the VAR 100 illustrates our dedication to providing our clients the resources they need to improve efficiency and control costs."

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting's Sage Intacct implementation and advisory services, click here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides comprehensive solutions encompassing business transformation, technology, accounting, risk, and cybersecurity. We partner with our clients to help them navigate complex business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks, and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

