CrossCountry Consulting Recognized on the Inc. 5000 For the Seventh Consecutive Year

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced it has been featured for the seventh consecutive year on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The Inc. 5000 list represents an unparalleled look at the nation's most successful private companies and is revered as the hallmark of U.S. entrepreneurial success. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have all remained competitive within their markets, but this year's list also showcases companies who have continued to adapt and demonstrate resilience amid the economic challenges defined by the past three years. Companies are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period, comparing 2018 to 2021. They must also be an independent, for-profit, privately held company based in the U.S. in order to qualify.

"We are thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for seven years running. It is a true testament to our team's hard work and the ongoing commitment to serving our clients and helping them reach their goals," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "We also remain focused on nurturing and cultivating a culture that ultimately translates into a world-class client experience; our continued growth is attributed to each of our clients, who are the cornerstone of our success. We look forward to continuing our upward trajectory and continued successes for years to come."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Since opening its doors in 2011, CrossCountry has seen remarkable and sustained growth. With offices in Washington, D.C., New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle, the firm has grown to become one of the industry's most reputable and competitive business advisors serving the evolving needs of the modern CFO. The CrossCountry team works to ensure organizations and businesses are future ready, and offers an integrated suite of solutions around transformation, finance, transactions, technology, and risk.

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth.

