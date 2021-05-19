CrossCountry Consulting Strengthens its Board of Advisors with Appointment of Veteran Financial Expert

MCLEAN, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that it has named noted financial expert Thomas Milbury to its Board of Advisors. Formerly a Partner at Deloitte and Arthur Andersen LLP, Mr. Milbury brings extensive experience serving large, global organizations with complicated accounting challenges. He will join a continuously expanding Advisory Board in the Boston market by supporting CrossCountry's management team with strategic perspectives on how to continue the firm's growth in accounting, risk, and transformational capabilities.

With more than 38 years of experience providing auditing services to leaders in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, energy, technology, and hospitality, Mr. Milbury has extensive business and financial strategy development experience including mergers and acquisitions, corporate financing, and risk management.

"As an innovator and a leader, Tom brings insight and perspectives that are highly relevant to the work we do for our clients. With a demonstrated track record of developing trusted client relationships within the large commercial space, he will complement our already diverse and accomplished Board of Advisors," said Keith Linhart, Partner and Boston Office Lead at CrossCountry Consulting. "Having served his entire career in the New England area, Tom fully understands the nuances and challenges of the market, and his people-first focus complements our Better Experience model."

"CrossCountry Consulting has built a distinctive reputation and position in the national consulting marketplace over the past 10 years. I have had the opportunity to see the firm's work and evolution, and am particularly impressed with the focus on delivering quality client service and workplace culture," said Thomas Milbury. "I look forward to helping the firm build on this strong foundation and support the team as they continue to distinguish themselves as a trusted advisor to the CFO while also providing a culturally driven environment that attracts the market's top consultants."

Throughout his career in public accounting, Mr. Milbury built strong relationships with the management teams and board constituencies of his clients who valued his advice on technical accounting and business issues, SEC filing requirements, and the internal control requirements of Rule 404 of Sarbanes Oxley. Previously, he served as Senior Partner with Deloitte and Partner at Arthur Andersen LLP. He currently serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Vice Chair of the Board of New England Center and Home for Veterans. He is a CPA and holds an MBA from Babson College.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com

