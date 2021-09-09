CrossCountry Consulting Strengthens its Workday Practice with Expanding Leadership

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that long-established global business transformation expert Greg Bloom has joined the firm as Partner in the Workday practice to lead their large enterprise market. With extensive industry and enterprise transformation consulting experience, he will expand CrossCountry's already well-established global large enterprise Workday delivery capability, building upon their existing deployment and post-production support services capabilities.

Over the past 25 years, Bloom has helped leading organizations transform their business to create new sources of value and drive greater efficiencies through advanced technologies to modernize their operations and drive growth. His extensive experience building teams and leading practices in finance and accounting, strategy and operations, outsourcing and shared services, and technology will complement CrossCountry's strength as the top Workday Financials partner. As a Workday services partner, CrossCountry has developed a suite of services to both lead and support Workday Financial Management, Workday HCM, and Workday Professional Services Automation deployments. With expertise in cloud technologies that support the back office, CrossCountry provides technology deployment, advisory, and post-production support services to growth, mid-sized and large enterprise companies.

"As part of our long-standing partnership with Workday, we've developed the skills, innovation, and end-to-end services to support our clients to help maximize the benefits of their Workday investments," said Jill Jones, Workday Practice Lead at CrossCountry Consulting. "Greg's deep background in finance and accounting, as well as his extensive Workday experience in the large enterprise market, will create a powerful resource as companies move their finance and HR operations to the cloud."

"CrossCountry is hyper-focused on their employees and the quality of the client experience," said Greg Bloom. "I am looking forward to working with Jill and the rest of the team as we continue to build a globally diversified, best-in-class Workday practice for our employees, partners, and customers."

Most recently, Bloom served as IBM's Workday Financials Practice Leader for North America. Previously, he was successful in practice building at leading firms including Mercer Digital, Deloitte, Accenture, PwC, HP Enterprise Services, and as co-founder of Adjoined Consulting (acquired by Capgemini), one of the fastest growing firms at the time. Bloom is recognized as a thought leader in digital finance transformation, leveraging technologies such as Workday, Intelligent Workflow, automation, and analytics to drive efficiency and leverage data and insights for better decision making.

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting's Workday offering, click here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

