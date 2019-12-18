CrossCountry Mortgage Adds Two Top Originators to Spearhead Continued Growth in the Chicago Market

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC (CCM), a nationwide mortgage lender headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, is excited to announce the addition of two top-performing industry veterans to its Chicago team.

Mike McNerney joins CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC with more than 10 years of experience and will focus mainly on business development and recruiting. Steve Siwinski, senior vice president of residential lending, brings more than 25 years of mortgage experience to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC.

Steve Siwinski and Mike McNerney join CCM from Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corporation. With decades of collective experience, they specialize in proactive communication and quick closings for everyone from first-time homebuyers to experienced investors. They offer a variety of options to suit anyone's needs including conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo loans, plus state bond programs, down payment assistance and more.

McNerney, with more than 10 years of experience, will focus mainly on business development and recruiting.

Siwinski, senior vice president of residential lending, brings more than 25 years of mortgage experience and has more than 10,000 funded residential mortgages throughout his career. Siwinski was recently ranked #79 in the U.S. in closed loans and #1 in Illinois in closed FHA loans by Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for U.S. mortgage originators.

"CCM has seen incredible growth in the Chicago market over the past year. Adding these two individuals to our team helps to ensure even more growth for the company. Their executive-level experience and outstanding performance have earned them consistent recognition from their peers and referral partners. They will be tremendous assets to both our company and our customers," commented Rob Sampson, executive vice president of retail lending at CCM.

"When you've worked in the Chicagoland lending industry for three decades, you take notice of mortgage companies that are on the rise. CrossCountry Mortgage's aggressive growth in this market has put them on everyone's radar," added Siwinski.

To learn more about CCM's new team members, the company and its products, visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC (crosscountrymortgage.com) is a nationwide mortgage lender founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has nearly 3,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. An approved seller and servicer of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of the 2018 Weatherhead Centurion Award for sales and growth.

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC