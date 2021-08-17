CrossCountry Mortgage Climbs 1,360 Positions on 2021 'Inc. 5000' List

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, a top 10 retail mortgage lender serving customers in all 50 states, climbed 1,360 positions, to 682nd, on the 2021 "Inc. 5000" list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This is the eighth time since 2012 that the Greater Cleveland company has appeared on the prestigious annual list, which over its 39-year history has featured such fast-rising organizations as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia and Microsoft.

CrossCountry Mortgage's impressive rise in the 2021 rankings, from 2,042nd last year, is based on its 714% three-year revenue growth.

"Our employees are our number-one growth engine because they provide the best customer experience in the mortgage industry, hands down," said CrossCountry Founder and CEO Ronald Leonhardt, Jr. "Financing a home can be a very complex, time consuming and unpredictable process. Our people help eliminate those hassles so customers can keep moving forward and ultimately enjoy the benefits of homeownership."

"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT THE INC. 5000

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

