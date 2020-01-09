CrossCountry Mortgage Named a Weatherhead 100 Centurion for Fifth Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC was named a 2019 Weatherhead 100 Centurion company by Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management for its growth and success in both leadership and sales.

The Weatherhead 100 awards, established in 1988, showcase the fastest-growing companies in Northeast Ohio. Winning companies exemplify leadership, growth and success in the region; the award categories include the top fastest-growing Weatherhead 100 companies, Upstarts, and Centurions.

CrossCountry Mortgage was selected as a 2019 Weatherhead 100 Centurion company for its exceptional entrepreneurship and economic success. The Weatherhead 100 Centurion award acknowledges companies achieving 100 percent or more sales growth for the last five years and net sales of $100 million or more for the last year. CrossCountry Mortgage ranked third of 17 companies on the Centurion list, marking its fifth consecutive year to receive this award.

"We are honored to be among this impressive group. We know that without our amazing staff and customers, we would not be on this list. The entire CrossCountry team is dedicated to facilitating a straight-forward, stress-free mortgage process for the buyers, sellers, and realtors. Winning the Weatherhead 100 Centurion award is validation that what we are doing works," said Ron Leonhardt, chief executive officer.

In 2019, CrossCountry Mortgage made the Inc. 5000 list, rolled out a new logo, and was honored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the Chris Greicius Award. Learn more about CrossCountry Mortgage or find a loan officer at www.crosscountrymortgage.com.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

Founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr., CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC is a nationwide mortgage lender with licenses in all 50 states. The company offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. One of the nation's fastest growing companies, CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a five-time recipient of the Weatherhead 100 Centurion Award.

