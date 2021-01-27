CrossCountry Mortgage Opens Pittsburgh Branch to Expand its Western Pennsylvania Presence

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC (CCM), a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America with headquarters in Brecksville, Ohio, is excited to announce the opening of a new Pittsburgh branch, increasing the company's footprint in the important Western Pennsylvania market.

Led by Kevin Giza, this branch will be the Pittsburgh flagship for the CrossCountry Mortgage brand of outstanding client service. Three loan originators will join Giza at the outset, with plans for continued growth already established.

Giza is a top-producing loan officer with more than 20 years of experience in residential mortgage lending. In addition to corporate awards, he has been nominated as a Five Star Mortgage Professional by Pittsburgh magazine for eight consecutive years, and featured in Real Producers magazine several times.

"We have long wanted to expand our service to the people of Pittsburgh, and opening this branch is a great way to kick off 2021," said Ron Leonhardt, CrossCountry Mortgage CEO. "We are excited to welcome Kevin and his team to CCM. In addition to his tremendous expertise as a loan originator, Kevin is dedicated to the Pittsburgh community. His values align perfectly with ours."

"I'm thrilled to announce my move to CrossCountry Mortgage, a top 10 lender on the rise," Giza said. "CCM allows me to offer a wider range of products, more competitive rates, and even better service to my clients and referral partners. Perhaps most important to me, CCM shares my commitment to community. I am Pittsburgh born and bred. I'm an active member of my church and I've been an amateur scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but I am truly proud to be the director of the Perfect Pitch Camp for the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. CCM supports my community service, and by providing me with superior operational and technical support, they are making it possible for me to continue and grow my volunteer work."

ABOUT THE GIZA BRANCH

The Giza branch is ready to serve its clients and referral partners with a blend of outstanding service, a transparent loan process, and a commitment to a superior mortgage experience.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

Founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr., CrossCountry Mortgage LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender nationwide with licenses in all 50 states. The company offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and was a recipient of the 2019 Weatherhead Centurion Award for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

