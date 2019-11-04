CrossCountry Mortgage Reveals a New Way to Logo

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC (CCM), a nationwide mortgage lender headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, is excited to reveal its new corporate logo and branding concept. It is the LO First (Loan Officer First) Model, and it is truly a unique concept in the mortgage industry.

CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, a nationwide mortgage lender headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, is excited to reveal its new corporate logo and branding concept. It is the LO First (Loan Officer First) Model, and it is truly a unique concept in the mortgage industry.

In early 2019, the company felt it was time to update the brand to reflect its growth and align with its mission to provide a simple, straightforward mortgage process. "As a way to stand out from the barrage of repetitious mortgage logos and taglines, we've evolved our brand to be different in a way that's never been done before. Our 'LO First' approach is second only to our customers and puts our loan officers at the forefront of their own business with individual logos and branding," explained Beth Keckley, CCM chief marketing officer. The new branding allows LOs and branches to retain their own identity while signifying they are part of CrossCountry Mortgage.

The new logo had to resonate with employees, customers, and referral partners. Designed to work across digital and physical platforms, the logo mark can stand alone without the company name or a tagline. While the logo is simply the CCM initials in a circle using the new color palette that rolled out earlier this year; it resembles a stamp of approval, which signifies an integral part of the mortgage process. "The logo hit home with us instantly. It's like when you're looking for your dream home. You can go through several houses with nothing really clicking. Then you walk through the front door of 'the one,' and you just know. That was how it was for us. When we saw this logo, we know it was 'the one.' We also want customers to know CrossCountry Mortgage is 'the one' for their home financing needs," concluded Keckley.

All corporate collateral and platforms are updated, with signage to transition over the next several months. Read about the CCM logo story, find a loan officer, or learn more about the company's products and services at crosscountrymortgage.com.

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC (crosscountrymortgage.com) is a nationwide mortgage lender founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has nearly 3,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. An approved seller and servicer of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. of the nation's fastest growing companies, CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of the 2018 Weatherhead Centurion Award

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC

Related Links

https://crosscountrymortgage.com

