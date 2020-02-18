CrossCut Partners, LLC is Officially Certified as a Women-Owned Business

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCut Partners, LLC, a 100% women-owned health care management consulting firm providing interim leadership services and strategy consulting to the MedTech industry, announced today that it received the prestigious National Women's Business Enterprise Certification from the Center for Women & Enterprise, the New England regional certifying partner organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Cathy Ackerman, Crosscut's co-founder said, "We are pleased to receive the National Women's Business Enterprise Certification. WBENC certification enables CrossCut to be listed as an approved and qualified woman-owned business for companies committed to supplier diversity." WBENC's certification is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities and other government entities.

WBENC's national standard of certification implemented by the Center for Women & Enterprise is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

About CrossCut Partners, LLC:

Founded in 2012, CrossCut Partners is a strategy consulting firm that focuses on the health care industry. We help clients realize growth opportunities, commercialize new innovative technologies, and reinvigorate businesses with aging product portfolios.

As consultants, we partner with our clients on their strategic initiatives. We understand the complexities of the health care arena. We bring deep experience to each client, get up to speed quickly, and zero in on critical questions and issues. We have a reputation for rigor, analytical excellence, and insightful strategy. We are passionate about creating meaningful and actionable strategies for our clients.

CrossCut's Coaching practice provides services to executive leaders who are new to their role or who are seeking to implement change in their organization.

With offices in Boston, New Jersey, and Vermont, CrossCut serves as consultants and interim leaders depending on the needs of the client. To learn more about CrossCut, please visit www.crosscutpartners.com. To learn more about Crosscut's certified executing coaching, visit www.crosscutcoaching.com.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

