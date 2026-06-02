Crossen Law Firm Secures Over $450,000 Settlement After Uninsured Driver Fled Crash Scene

INDIANAPOLIS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossen Law Firm successfully resolved a motor vehicle accident case for more than $450,000 after an uninsured motorist severely injured a client in a violent T-bone collision and fled the scene.

Investigative Efforts Help Identify Hit-and-Run Driver and Deliver Justice for Injured Client

The crash left the victim suffering from significant neck and back injuries. Initially, the client pursued conservative treatment, including physical therapy, in hopes of avoiding invasive procedures. However, despite months of treatment, her condition worsened, ultimately requiring neck surgery to address the injuries caused by the collision.

What initially appeared to be a difficult case quickly became even more challenging when the at-fault driver left the scene and the uninsured vehicle could not immediately be identified.

Video Evidence and Investigative Work Became the Turning Point

Crossen Law Firm launched an aggressive investigation into the crash. Through extensive efforts, the firm's investigative team located video footage from cameras positioned at the intersection where the collision occurred. The footage helped identify the uninsured vehicle involved in the crash and ultimately led investigators to the driver responsible.

After being located, the driver provided a statement regarding the collision. That statement became a critical turning point in the case and played a major role in helping Crossen Law Firm secure a substantial settlement for the injured client.

"This case is a reminder that even when a driver flees the scene or lacks insurance, that does not mean an injured victim is out of options," said Trevor Crossen of Crossen Law Firm. "Our team worked relentlessly to uncover the evidence needed to identify the driver, build the case, and fight for the compensation our client deserved after suffering serious injuries and undergoing neck surgery."

Crossen Law Firm Holding Negligent Drivers Accountable

Hit-and-run and uninsured motorist cases often present unique legal and investigative challenges for injury victims. Without immediate identification of the at-fault driver, many injured individuals fear they may never recover compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and long-term medical care.

Crossen Law Firm's ability to leverage investigative resources, video evidence, and strategic case development helped transform a difficult situation into a successful outcome for its client.

To learn more about Crossen Law Firm's services, visit www.crossenlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Mary McGraw

Crossen Law Firm

4661 Lisborn Drive

Carmel, IN 46033

Phone: (463) 292-2185

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crossen Law Firm