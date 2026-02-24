Crossen Law Firm Secures $3 Million Wrongful Death Settlement in Fatal Bicycle-Truck Collision

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossen Law Firm announces the resolution of a tragic wrongful death case arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a 32-year-old father who was killed while riding his bicycle home from work. The case was resolved pre-suit for the full underlying and excess insurance policy limits totaling $3,000,000.

The victim was riding along the pedestrian crosswalk at a marked intersection, wearing high-visibility long pants and a reflective jacket to ensure he could be seen by passing motorists. Despite these safety precautions, a truck driver impermissibly failed to stop at the intersection and struck him. The driver was operating his employer's vehicle and was allegedly under the influence while on his way to work at the time of the crash.

The impact claimed the life of a young father who was unmarried but devoted to raising his young daughter. As the sole provider for his family, his sudden and preventable death left behind not only emotional devastation but also significant financial hardship.

Holding Impaired and Negligent Drivers Accountable

Crossen Law Firm immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into the crash, preserving critical evidence and uncovering the full extent of the driver's impairment and employer liability. Through strategic negotiation and aggressive advocacy, the firm secured accountability without forcing the grieving family to endure prolonged litigation.

"This was a completely preventable tragedy," said Trevor Crossen of Crossen Law Firm. "Our client was doing everything right, wearing high-visibility clothing and using the designated pedestrian crosswalk. No family should have to experience the loss of a loved one because someone chose to drive impaired. We fought to make sure his daughter's future was financially protected."

Securing Financial Stability for a Young Daughter

The $3 million resolution represents the full amount of available underlying and excess insurance coverage. By resolving the matter pre-suit, Crossen Law Firm was able to expedite financial relief for the child left behind, providing long-term security for her education, living expenses, and future needs.

While no settlement can replace a life, the outcome ensures that the victim's young daughter will have meaningful financial support as she grows up without her father.

Crossen Law Firm represents injured workers and accident victims across Indiana.

