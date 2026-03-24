Crossen Law Firm Secures Six-Figure Settlement in Dram Shop Assault Case

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossen Law Firm successfully resolved a significant dram shop liability case on behalf of a young man who suffered devastating injuries after being assaulted by an intoxicated individual at a local bar. The case highlights the responsibility bars and establishments have when serving alcohol and the serious consequences that can occur when intoxicated patrons are allowed to continue drinking.

Assault Leaves Victim with Severe Jaw Injuries

The incident occurred while the victim was out celebrating with a group of friends at a local bar. During the evening, one of the individuals in the group consumed a substantial amount of alcohol and became visibly intoxicated. Despite clear signs of impairment, alcohol continued to circulate within the group.

Later in the evening, the intoxicated individual unexpectedly punched the victim in the jaw, causing catastrophic injuries. The force of the assault shattered the victim's jaw in two places, requiring extensive medical treatment and recovery. The injuries significantly impacted the victim's daily life and ability to work while he underwent treatment and healing.

Legal Strategy Focused on Dram Shop Liability

Crossen Law Firm pursued legal action against the bar under Indiana's Dram Shop Act, which holds establishments accountable when they serve alcohol to visibly intoxicated individuals who subsequently cause injury to others.

During the case, the bar attempted to avoid liability by arguing that its staff did not directly serve alcohol to the intoxicated individual. Instead, they claimed that shots were served to other members of the group, who then passed the drinks along to the intoxicated patron.

Despite this defense, Crossen Law Firm built a strong case demonstrating that the establishment allowed alcohol to continue flowing to an obviously impaired individual, creating a dangerous situation that ultimately led to the violent assault.

Case Resolved with Six-Figure Settlement

Through detailed investigation and strategic legal pressure, Crossen Law Firm was able to successfully resolve the matter before a lawsuit needed to be formally filed. The case concluded with a six-figure settlement for the injured victim.

Trevor Crossen, attorney at Crossen Law Firm, emphasized the importance of accountability in situations involving alcohol service.

"Bars and restaurants have a responsibility to recognize when someone has had too much to drink," said Trevor Crossen. "When alcohol continues to be served to someone who is clearly intoxicated, the risk of serious harm increases dramatically. Our goal is always to ensure that victims are compensated and that establishments take their legal responsibilities seriously."

The outcome provides meaningful financial recovery for the victim while reinforcing the importance of responsible alcohol service throughout Indiana.

About Crossen Law Firm

Crossen Law Firm represents injured workers and accident victims across Indiana. With deep experience in workplace injury cases, the firm is committed to delivering personalized attention, coordinated medical care, and aggressive legal advocacy to every client.

To learn more about Crossen Law Firm's services, visit www.crossenlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Mary McGraw

Crossen Law Firm

4661 Lisborn Drive

Carmel, IN 46033

Phone: (463) 292-2185

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crossen Law Firm