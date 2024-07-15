CrossFields Construction Launches New Website and Excites the Market with Extensive Expertise

ATLANTA, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFields Construction is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, marking an exciting chapter for the well-established construction and design-build firm. With over two decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge in the industry, CrossFields Construction continues to excel in delivering top-notch commercial construction services, specializing in projects ranging from 1,500 to 10,000 square feet.

Established in 2004 and led by Owner/Operator Scott Boldt, CrossFields Construction has built a solid reputation for its expertise in design/build projects and competitive pricing. The company's new website aims to showcase its comprehensive range of services and the extensive portfolio of completed projects, further highlighting the firm's commitment to quality and client satisfaction.

CrossFields Construction's expertise lies in creating professional office spaces for various business types, healthcare entities, and retail establishments. While the company primarily focuses on commercial office interior construction, it also has significant experience in constructing new ground-up buildings, particularly one and two-story structures. This dual expertise in construction and design allows CrossFields Construction to serve as a one-stop solution for clients, providing a seamless and efficient process from conception to completion.

The new website features detailed information about its services, project portfolio, and client testimonials. It also includes an easy-to-navigate interface, allowing potential clients to learn more about the firm's approach and the various stages of their design/build process. Visitors can explore the wide range of services offered, including land development, municipal approvals, property evaluations, negotiation assistance, and building design.

In addition to highlighting their services, the new website also includes a blog section where CrossFields Construction shares insights, industry trends, and updates on ongoing projects. This resource aims to educate clients and stakeholders about the latest advancements in construction and design, reinforcing the firm's position as a knowledgeable leader in the industry.

The firm's commitment to quality and client satisfaction is evident in its hands-on involvement in all aspects of the construction industry. By ensuring that projects are completed on time, within scope, and at agreeable costs with no unexpected expenses, CrossFields Construction fosters strong partnerships with its clients. This approach has resulted in a high level of client satisfaction and numerous successful projects across the commercial sector.

For more information about CrossFields Construction, explore their new website https://crossfieldsconstruction.com/.

Contact Information:

Name: Scott Boldt

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 770-424-9020 ext 214

