Crossfire Hurricane Rum by The Rolling Stones invites you to Own a Piece of Rock and Roll History with 2024 Limited Edition Hackney Diamonds Gift Set

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI , May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossfire Hurricane Rum is thrilled to unveil a special limited-edition bottle gift set, commemorating The Rolling Stones' highly anticipated Hackney Diamonds U.S. Tour, which kicked off on April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Designed specifically for the tour in partnership with The Rolling Stones, the memorable box set embodies the spirit of rock and roll while paying homage to the band's iconic journey.

Crossfire Hurricane Rum by The Rolling Stones invites you to Own a Piece of Rock and Roll History Post this Crossfire Hurricane Rum unveils special limited-edition bottle gift set commemorating The Rolling Stones' highly anticipated Hackney Diamonds U.S. Tour.

"This commemorative box set of Crossfire Hurricane Rum is not just a celebration of our US tour, but a toast to the incredible journey we've shared with our fans," said The Rolling Stones.

With a suggested retail price of $125, the limited-edition collection features a deluxe box set including the Hackney Diamonds bottle—a sleek black gloss glass container with a striking gold top—adorned with the iconic Rolling Stones tongue logo, and a flagship bottle of Crossfire Hurricane Rum, all encased in a keepsake box.

This celebratory set will be available at select retailers across the country and will be introduced gradually, aligning with The Rolling Stones' tour schedule as they embark on each city through summer 2024. Additionally, concertgoers in the United States can purchase the gift set via in-stadium digital billboards and have it delivered directly to their homes via ReserveBar, offering fans a chance to own a piece of rock and roll history and enjoy the exquisite taste of barrel-aged, blended Caribbean rum.

Crossfire Hurricane Rum invites fans to 'take your tongue for a ride' as they host concert post-show parties in select cities. The brand is also offering rock and roll fans a chance to win two VIP tickets to see The Rolling Stones at the tour's show in Santa Clara, California on July 17, 2024. The sweepstakes is now open and runs through June 15, 2024. For official rules, how to enter, and prize descriptions visit www.crossfirehurricane.com/tour-rules .

For more information about Crossfire Hurricane Rum, please visit crossfirehurricane.com or follow @CrossfireRum on social media. Crossfire Hurricane reminds fans that no matter how you celebrate, rock and roll responsibly.

ABOUT CROSSFIRE HURRICANE: Iconic rock band, The Rolling Stones bring to you a remarkable rum that works to redefine your palate and elevate your cocktail experience. Crossfire Hurricane Rum is the very first product owned by the Stones, giving fans the chance to enjoy a taste of rock & roll. This thoughtfully blended rum contains rums perfectly aged in carefully selected oak barrels, the liquid boasts flavors of caramelized bananas followed by a gentle hint of tropical fruit. This venture is the culmination of a pioneering partnership with Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures. Crossfire Hurricane is available for purchase at crossfirehurricane.com via ReserveBar at the MSRP of $37.00 USD. For additional information and up-to-date news please follow on social media @crossfirerum .

ABOUT THE ROLLING STONES: When The Rolling Stones began playing gigs around London in 1962, the notion that a rock and roll band would last five years, let alone six decades, was an absurdity. Times and attitudes quickly changed, and The Rolling Stones took on the world and won. The band are among the most important reasons for the dramatic breakthroughs and transformations that have taken place in music over the last six decades. It is impossible to overestimate their importance in rock and roll history. Only a handful of musicians in any genre have achieved their stature. They exist in a pantheon of the most rarefied kind with recorded music sales of over 200 million, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

