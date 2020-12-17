CrossFit Announces 2021 Season Schedule, Starting with Three-Week CrossFit Open on March 11

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit today announced the 2021 season schedule, beginning with a three-week CrossFit Open that starts on March 11. Worldwide registration will start on Jan. 7 at games.crossfit.com, and gift codes to pay for a friend or family member's registration fee are now available for advance purchase .

The CrossFit Open is the largest participatory sporting event in the world, setting a record of more than 415,000 participants across 172 countries in 2018. This year's Open will be the most accessible in CrossFit history, with flexible options for participants to compete either at their local gym or at home, should they face local closures or have health concerns.

"The last year has been tough for everyone, so we want to kick off the 2021 season with a compelling and accessible Open that can meet the needs of every athlete in the world," said Dave Castro, GM of Sport for CrossFit. "Whether you're surrounded by people in your local gym, working out alone at home, or listening to friends cheer over Zoom, the Open will energize you and remind you why you are part of CrossFit."

Other notable changes for the 2021 Open and/or Games season include:

New worldwide quarterfinals that will include approximately 10% of Open athletes competing online from their local gyms.

competing online from their local gyms. The return of the Affiliate Cup with affiliate teams competing around the world to advance to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and Games.

with affiliate teams competing around the world to advance to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and Games. In addition to masters and teenage divisions, a new adaptive division to ensure all members of the CrossFit community have a chance to compete and win.

to ensure all members of the CrossFit community have a chance to compete and win. Ten in-person semifinal events hosted by CrossFit partners across six continents , ensuring at least one athlete from each continent qualifies for the Games. Each event will operate under strict safety protocols, including contingency plans for an online competition depending on local conditions and restrictions.

, ensuring at least one athlete from each continent qualifies for the Games. Each event will operate under strict safety protocols, including contingency plans for an online competition depending on local conditions and restrictions. A "last chance" qualifier for athletes who narrowly missed the cut in semifinals.

in semifinals. A live and in-person Games finals the week of July 26 for all qualifying athletes and teams in Madison, Wisconsin , with online contingency plans, if needed.

"Every part of this season has been designed to ensure as many people as possible can take part in and experience the excitement, challenge, and joy of the Open," said Eric Roza, CEO of CrossFit. "A shorter Open means easier logistics for gym owners; a later start date gives more time for local reopenings; at-home options ensure access for all; masters, teen, and adaptive divisions welcome a broader group of participants; and continent-based semifinals guarantee that athletes from all areas of the world will be represented at the Games. I'm thrilled to be joining hundreds of thousands of CrossFit athletes around the world in this iconic event."

2021 CrossFit Season Calendar Date Event Location (Format) January 7 Registration starts games.crossfit.com Week of March 8 Open - Week 1 Local gyms, athletes' homes (online) Week of March 15 Open - Week 2 Local gyms, athletes' homes (online) Week of March 22 Open - Week 3 Local gyms, athletes' homes (online) Week of April 5 Quarterfinals - Individual Local gyms (online) Week of April 19 Quarterfinals - Teams Local gyms (online) Week of May 3 Masters/Teens Qualifier Local gyms (online) Week of May 24 Semifinals - Week 1 Worldwide (in-person*) Week of May 31 Semifinals - Week 2 Worldwide (in-person*) Week of June 7 Semifinals - Week 3 Worldwide (in-person*) Week of June 14 Semifinals - Week 4 Worldwide (in-person*) Week of June 28 Last-chance qualifier Local gyms (online) Week of July 26 CrossFit Games Finals Madison, Wisconsin (in-person*)



*With online contingency plan, if needed

A new Open workout will be announced each Thursday (March 11, 18, and 25). Participants can submit their scores on games.crossfit.com through the following Monday at 5 p.m. PT each week (March 15, 22, and 29).

For the first time, CrossFit is offering gift codes for Open registration , so people can share the gift of the Open with friends and family members. Gift cards can be purchased starting today at games.crossfit.com and redeemed by participants any time during the athlete registration process before the competition begins.

To sign up for reminders for the Open and all the events of the CrossFit season, visit https://evt.mx/NAQwyETJ

About CrossFit

CrossFit® is the world's leading platform for improving health, happiness, and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's best-known fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 14,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit, LLC also orchestrates the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games , where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com .

