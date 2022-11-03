CrossFit Announces New CrossFit Level 4 Coach Credential

CrossFit's Highest Level of Certification Will Serve to Advance the Expertise of CrossFit Trainers

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit , the world's leading program for improving health and performance, today revealed its latest certification, the CrossFit Level 4 Coach credential (CF-L4). The CrossFit Level 4 Certification is designed to assess the most senior trainers and serves as the mark of an expert CrossFit coach. The CF-L4 is CrossFit's highest designation for trainers.

"We are thrilled to offer the CrossFit Level 4 Coach credential to CrossFit's coaches as they work to test and advance their ability to serve members of all fitness levels," said Don Faul, CrossFit CEO. "The Level 4 Certification further cements our trainers as the most qualified community of health and fitness experts worldwide. The evaluation itself is groundbreaking within CrossFit as well as the fitness and strength and conditioning spaces, as it is a live, performance-based assessment. We look forward to designating the most qualified coaches with the CF-L4 distinction as we continue to evolve our program while staying true to CrossFit's evidence-based method of combining hard work, no gimmicks, and proven results."

The Certified CrossFit Level 4 Coach credential is a CrossFit-specific designation for those who have already earned the Certified CrossFit Level 3 Trainer designation and are seeking to advance by demonstrating the highest level of practical coaching skills and knowledge. It presents CrossFit Level 3 Trainers with a chance to earn recognition for the work they've put in over the years.

The Level 4 performance evaluation assesses a trainer's ability to effectively coach CrossFit movements and run an effective class. This assessment best mirrors the environment in which coaches need to excel every day to better the health and fitness of their clients. Qualified candidates are evaluated across six coaching domains: teaching, seeing, correcting, class management, presence and attitude, and application. The one-day assessment takes place in person in real time — a rare requirement in the fitness industry.

"The CrossFit Level 4 evaluation assesses a candidate's ability to coach athletes in a real-world setting — on the training floor in CrossFit affiliates around the world," said Nicole Carroll, CrossFit General Manager of Education. "The assessment for the Level 4 is rigorous and challenging, and the CF-L4 credential is our way of identifying the most senior coaches in our community. The release of the CF-L4 makes CrossFit's suite of credentials the most advanced in the industry. Our aim is to drive the education, development, and certification of the world's best coaches."

Registration for the CF-L4 assessment will open in January 2023.

For more information on how to become a Certified CrossFit Level 4 Coach (CF-L4), please visit https://www.crossfit.com/level-4/ .



About CrossFit

In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a small gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's most effective program for improving health and performance through nutrition and exercise. CrossFit is the world's leading provider of accredited performance-based training courses and certifications and has more than 125,000 credentialed coaches around the world. The program can be modified to welcome people of all ages and abilities, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits in more than 13,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit also directs the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®.

