CrossFit Announces Open-Source Broadcast Of 2019 Games

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit, Inc. announced the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games will be broadcast through an expansive network of amateur and professional partners. Over 30 outlets will receive an open-source feed to freely distribute the program on any platform or channel they choose. The unprecedented move allows traditional broadcasters, niche media sites, and ordinary fans from around the world full creative license to produce bespoke shows for specific audiences, regardless of size or language.

Digital coverage of the Games was formerly produced in-house and broadcast on ESPN and CBS. This coverage produced one of the most engaging sports programs on Facebook Watch, but English was the only language offered worldwide. CrossFit's new model goes beyond the traditional one-to-all approach. The original feed can be shaped by each producer, influencer, and caster to create a multitude of individualized broadcasts. Outlets may add their own commentary, distribute content through their own channels, and create their own supplemental coverage or studio programming. The new approach will better serve a global and diverse community increasingly hungry for CrossFit.

Combined with a new media policy that encourages professional-quality photography and recording equipment, this broadcast shift opens the door for aspiring media personalities, news outlets, commentators, and creators to share the story of the CrossFit Games through their own perspectives and in their own languages.

News of the change has been met with enthusiasm. Loud and Live, Inc.'s Dylan Malitsky, who will be broadcasting on YouTube and Facebook, said, "We are excited to celebrate the Mexican and Spanish CrossFit communities by providing the opportunity to watch their national champions compete among the fittest in the world. For the first time, CrossFit fans can listen to the Games live in Spanish." In addition to Spanish, the Games will be available in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, Hebrew, English, Danish, and Icelandic.

CrossFit has partnered with Kiswe Mobile to advance the new distribution model by leveraging Kiswe's cloud-based production and broadcasting platform, CloudCast. Each of this year's unique streams will have personalized narration, commentary, and graphics while operating remotely. A broadcast of this quality at this scale is an industry first — all managed, produced, and delivered with the cloud and requiring no physical studios.

Mike Schabel, CEO of Kiswe Mobile, said, "The live sports broadcast industry is undergoing a transformation enabled by new cloud-based technology and fueled by digital-savvy audiences that expect personalized authentic content. CrossFit is pioneering the future of sports broadcasts by enabling their community to become directly involved in the telling of their story without the expense of creating each new broadcast stream with on-site trucks and studios."

CrossFit is a community-first organization, and returning broadcasting rights to the community aligns with CrossFit's approach to business. The open-source, distributed-content model is similar to the philosophy that powered CrossFit's explosive growth to 15,000+ worldwide affiliates. CrossFit began by sharing its daily workouts and world-class training methodology on the web for free and accepts many different expressions of its core message.

"This is a more organic approach that allows us to invite individuals and outlets from around the world to create the Games viewing experience that they would want for themselves. It creates artistic and economic opportunities for others, which is a model CrossFit can stand behind," said Justin Bergh, General Manager of the CrossFit Games.

If you're interested in broadcasting the world feed and covering the CrossFit Games, connect with us here or email press@crossfitgames.com.

The CrossFit Games begin Aug. 1, 2019. Watch coverage on YouTube, Games.CrossFit.com, and via the many other outlets that will shape this exciting new chapter in fitness history. Tickets are on sale now. The 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games will stream live from a world feed.

About Kiswe™

Kiswe has pioneered cloud-based interactive video solutions that transform linear TV content into personalized and interactive mobile video experiences which significantly increases audience engagement and watchtime. Kiswe partners with visionaries in sports and music to lead the shift in how digital video content is consumed by creating experiences that unlock the interactive functionality of digital devices. Kiswe is headquartered in Murray Hill, NJ and has offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Belgium, and Korea. To learn more about Kiswe Mobile, visit www.Kiswe.com.

More About CrossFit

CrossFit, Inc. is the developer and provider of the CrossFit® fitness program and is the recognized worldwide leader in functional fitness. Founded by Greg Glassman and built on the foundations of constantly varied, high-intensity functional movements, education, and collaborative competition, CrossFit-brand workouts develop strength and fitness while cultivating community and camaraderie in each of the more than 15,000 affiliated gyms in CrossFit's global network. CrossFit, Inc. is the leading accredited certificate issuer for physical training professionals worldwide and offers specialty certificate programs in addition to its core curriculum. CrossFit, Inc. promotes health and fitness through the CrossFit Foundation and created and operates the CrossFit Games, an annual competition where elite athletes compete to be named the Fittest on Earth™.

To learn more, visit www.crossfit.com.

SOURCE CrossFit, Inc.

