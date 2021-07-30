CrossFit Crowns Fittest Men and Women From 24 Age Group & Adaptive Divisions at 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit today announced the Fittest on Earth winners from 24 different age-group and adaptive divisions at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc. Champions ranged in age from 15 to 68 years old and included the first-ever adaptive and 65+ division champions.

The top finishers in the inaugural Women's Lower Extremity Division of the CrossFit Games: Valerie Cohen (#1), Natalie Bieule (#2), and Sarah Rudder (#3) CrossFit LLC

"Today's winners have reached the pinnacle of athletic achievement in fitness, and they demonstrate how CrossFit can transform lives and improve health across every age, ability, geography, and background," said Justin Bergh, CrossFit VP of Sport and Partnerships. "We are honored to recognize these individuals as the Fittest on Earth for their ages and adaptive divisions, and we look forward to watching them continue to compete and win in the years ahead."

The 15th edition of the CrossFit Games began with 264,000 athletes who entered the Open from 150+ countries in March. This season featured 18 age-based divisions, ranging from teenagers to Masters athletes – including a new 65+ Masters division – as well as three new adaptive divisions which debuted at the Games this year, including upper extremity, lower extremity, and neuromuscular.

2021 Age Group/Masters and Adaptive Division Winners: View complete leaderboard HERE .

Teen / 14-15 Girls 1st Olivia Kerstetter (USA) 2nd Lucy McGonigle (UK) 3rd Hailey Rolfe (USA)



Basehor, Kan.

United Kingdom

Chesaning, Mich.

Teen / 14-15 Boys 1st Ty Jenkins (USA) 2nd Isaiah Weber (USA) 3rd Gustavo Pusch (BRA)



Branson, Mo.

Gretna, Neb.

Brazil

Teen / 16-17 Girls 1st Emma Lawson (CAN) 2nd Olivia Sulek (USA) 3rd Paulina Haro (MEX)



Canada

Evendale, Ohio

Mexico

Teen / 16-17 Boys 1st Nate Ackermann (USA) 2nd David Bradley (USA) 3rd Hiko O Te Rangi Curtis (NZL)



Northbrook, Ill.

Cumming, Ga.

New Zealand

Masters / 35-39 Women

1st Whitney Gelin (USA) 2nd Lauren Gravatt (USA) 3rd Aneta Tucker (CZE)



Raleigh, N.C.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Czech Republic

Masters / 35-39 Men

1st Kyle Kasperauer (USA) 2nd James Hobart (USA) 3rd Adrian Conway (USA)



Gretna, Neb.

Brighton, Mass.

North Salt Lake, Utah

Masters / 40-44 Women

1st Kelly Friel (UK) 2nd Rebecca Voigt Miller (USA) 3rd Kelly Marshall (UK)



United Kingdom

Toluca Lake, Calif.

United Kingdom

Masters / 40-44 Men

1st Maxime Guyon (FRA) 2nd David Johnston (USA) 3rd Alexandre Jolivet (FRA)



France

Grovetown, Ga.

France

Masters / 45-49 Women

1st Annie Sakamoto (USA) 2nd Ali Crawford (UK) 3rd Jennifer Dieter (USA)



Soquel, Calif.

United Kingdom

Jacksonville, Fla.

Masters / 45-49 Men

1st Jason Grubb (USA) 2nd Mike Kern (USA) 3rd Justin LaSala (USA)



Golden, Colo.

Mineola, N.Y.

Clark, N.J.

Masters / 50-54 Women

1st Tia Vesser (USA) 2nd Joyanne Cooper (CAN) 3rd Carrie Sandoval (USA)



Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Canada

Fallbrook, Calif.

Masters / 50-54 Men

1st Bernard Luzi (ITA) 2nd Kevin Koester (USA) 3rd Brent Maier (USA)



Italy

Kirkland, Wash.

Peyton, Colo.

Masters / 55-59 Women

1st Laurie Meschishnick (CAN) 2nd Karen Lundgren (USA) 3rd Rose Wall (USA)



Canada

Hood River, Ore.

Cockeysville, Md.

Masters / 55-59 Men

1st Vincent Diephuis (NLD) 2nd Ron Ortiz (USA) 3rd Bruce Young (CAN)



Netherlands

Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Canada

Masters / 60-64 Women

1st Susan Clarke (CAN) 2nd Bianca Williams (USA) 3rd Patricia McGill (CAN)



Canada

Shawnee, Kan.

Canada

Masters / 60-64 Men

1st Will Powell (USA) 2nd Christian Galy (FRA) 3rd Gus Vandervoort (USA)



Greensboro, N.C.

France

Arlington, Tenn.

Masters / 65+ Women

1st Patty Bauer (USA) 2nd Lidia Beer (USA) 3rd Polly McKinstry (USA)



Seattle, Wash.

Wilmington, N.C.

Laguna Hills, Calif.

Masters / 65+ Men

1st Ken Ogden (USA) 2nd George Koch (USA) 3rd David Hippensteel (USA)



West Melbourne, Fla.

Flagstaff, Ariz.

Clarksville, Tenn.

Adaptive / Upper Extremity Women

1st Sabrina Daniela Lopez (CHE) 2nd Eileen Quinn (USA) 3rd Coutenceau Anne Laure (FRA)



Switzerland

Phoenix, Ariz.

France

Adaptive / Upper Extremity Men

1st Casey Acree (USA) 2nd Josue Maldonado (USA) 3rd Logan Aldridge (USA)



Decatur, Ill.

Puerto Rico

Littleton, Colo.

Adaptive / Lower Extremity Women

1st Valerie Cohen (USA) 2nd Natalie Bieule (USA) 3rd Sarah Rudder (USA)



Boston, Mass.

Miramar, Fla.

Oceanside, Calif.

Adaptive / Lower Extremity Men

1st Ole Kristian Antonsen (NOR) 2nd Seraphin Perier (FRA) 3rd Elliot Young (UK)



Norway

France

United Kingdom

Adaptive / Neuromuscular Women

1st Shannon Ogar (USA) 2nd Letchen Du Plessis (ZAF) 3rd Alisha Davis (USA)



Englewood, Colo.

South Africa

Louisville, Ky.

Adaptive / Neuromuscular Women

1st Brett Horchar (USA) 2nd George Simonds-Gooding (UK) 3rd Jcruz Gudino (USA)



Gibsonia, Pa.

United Kingdom

Citrus Heights, Calif.

















* NOTE : All scores and positions subject to final review and drug testing validation.

The CrossFit Games are a grueling multi-day, multi-event competition where elite athletes from around the world compete in the ultimate test of fitness. The events included a wide array of high-intensity, functional movements which test the realms of endurance, strength, bodyweight capacity, skill, mixed capacity, and power. Over the course of the three-day competition, athletes were required to compete in events that incorporated a combination of movements and exercises that serve as a measurable test of their fitness, athleticism, and determination.

The NOBULL CrossFit Games will continue through the weekend featuring individual and team competitions culminating by crowning this year's Fittest on Earth during a live, two-hour broadcast of the individual finals on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 2 - 4 p.m. ET.

For more information on the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games visit: games.crossfit.com .

About CrossFit:

CrossFit® is the world's leading platform for improving health, happiness, and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's best-known fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 12,000 affiliated gyms across 150+ countries. CrossFit, LLC also runs the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games , where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com .

Contact:

Andrew Weinstein

202-667-4967

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossFit LLC