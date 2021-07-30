CrossFit Crowns Fittest Men and Women From 24 Age Group & Adaptive Divisions at 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games
Jul 30, 2021, 17:50 ET
MADISON, Wis., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit today announced the Fittest on Earth winners from 24 different age-group and adaptive divisions at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc. Champions ranged in age from 15 to 68 years old and included the first-ever adaptive and 65+ division champions.
"Today's winners have reached the pinnacle of athletic achievement in fitness, and they demonstrate how CrossFit can transform lives and improve health across every age, ability, geography, and background," said Justin Bergh, CrossFit VP of Sport and Partnerships. "We are honored to recognize these individuals as the Fittest on Earth for their ages and adaptive divisions, and we look forward to watching them continue to compete and win in the years ahead."
The 15th edition of the CrossFit Games began with 264,000 athletes who entered the Open from 150+ countries in March. This season featured 18 age-based divisions, ranging from teenagers to Masters athletes – including a new 65+ Masters division – as well as three new adaptive divisions which debuted at the Games this year, including upper extremity, lower extremity, and neuromuscular.
2021 Age Group/Masters and Adaptive Division Winners: View complete leaderboard HERE.
|
Teen / 14-15 Girls
|
1st
|
Olivia Kerstetter (USA)
|
2nd
|
Lucy McGonigle (UK)
|
3rd
|
Hailey Rolfe (USA)
|
Basehor, Kan.
|
United Kingdom
|
Chesaning, Mich.
|
Teen / 14-15 Boys
|
1st
|
Ty Jenkins (USA)
|
2nd
|
Isaiah Weber (USA)
|
3rd
|
Gustavo Pusch (BRA)
|
Branson, Mo.
|
Gretna, Neb.
|
Brazil
|
Teen / 16-17 Girls
|
1st
|
Emma Lawson (CAN)
|
2nd
|
Olivia Sulek (USA)
|
3rd
|
Paulina Haro (MEX)
|
Canada
|
Evendale, Ohio
|
Mexico
|
Teen / 16-17 Boys
|
1st
|
Nate Ackermann (USA)
|
2nd
|
David Bradley (USA)
|
3rd
|
Hiko O Te Rangi Curtis (NZL)
|
Northbrook, Ill.
|
Cumming, Ga.
|
New Zealand
|
Masters / 35-39 Women
|
1st
|
Whitney Gelin (USA)
|
2nd
|
Lauren Gravatt (USA)
|
3rd
|
Aneta Tucker (CZE)
|
Raleigh, N.C.
|
Los Angeles, Calif.
|
Czech Republic
|
Masters / 35-39 Men
|
1st
|
Kyle Kasperauer (USA)
|
2nd
|
James Hobart (USA)
|
3rd
|
Adrian Conway (USA)
|
Gretna, Neb.
|
Brighton, Mass.
|
North Salt Lake, Utah
|
Masters / 40-44 Women
|
1st
|
Kelly Friel (UK)
|
2nd
|
Rebecca Voigt Miller (USA)
|
3rd
|
Kelly Marshall (UK)
|
United Kingdom
|
Toluca Lake, Calif.
|
United Kingdom
|
Masters / 40-44 Men
|
1st
|
Maxime Guyon (FRA)
|
2nd
|
David Johnston (USA)
|
3rd
|
Alexandre Jolivet (FRA)
|
France
|
Grovetown, Ga.
|
France
|
Masters / 45-49 Women
|
1st
|
Annie Sakamoto (USA)
|
2nd
|
Ali Crawford (UK)
|
3rd
|
Jennifer Dieter (USA)
|
Soquel, Calif.
|
United Kingdom
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
Masters / 45-49 Men
|
1st
|
Jason Grubb (USA)
|
2nd
|
Mike Kern (USA)
|
3rd
|
Justin LaSala (USA)
|
Golden, Colo.
|
Mineola, N.Y.
|
Clark, N.J.
|
Masters / 50-54 Women
|
1st
|
Tia Vesser (USA)
|
2nd
|
Joyanne Cooper (CAN)
|
3rd
|
Carrie Sandoval (USA)
|
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
|
Canada
|
Fallbrook, Calif.
|
Masters / 50-54 Men
|
1st
|
Bernard Luzi (ITA)
|
2nd
|
Kevin Koester (USA)
|
3rd
|
Brent Maier (USA)
|
Italy
|
Kirkland, Wash.
|
Peyton, Colo.
|
Masters / 55-59 Women
|
1st
|
Laurie Meschishnick (CAN)
|
2nd
|
Karen Lundgren (USA)
|
3rd
|
Rose Wall (USA)
|
Canada
|
Hood River, Ore.
|
Cockeysville, Md.
|
Masters / 55-59 Men
|
1st
|
Vincent Diephuis (NLD)
|
2nd
|
Ron Ortiz (USA)
|
3rd
|
Bruce Young (CAN)
|
Netherlands
|
Deerfield Beach, Fla.
|
Canada
|
Masters / 60-64 Women
|
1st
|
Susan Clarke (CAN)
|
2nd
|
Bianca Williams (USA)
|
3rd
|
Patricia McGill (CAN)
|
Canada
|
Shawnee, Kan.
|
Canada
|
Masters / 60-64 Men
|
1st
|
Will Powell (USA)
|
2nd
|
Christian Galy (FRA)
|
3rd
|
Gus Vandervoort (USA)
|
Greensboro, N.C.
|
France
|
Arlington, Tenn.
|
Masters / 65+ Women
|
1st
|
Patty Bauer (USA)
|
2nd
|
Lidia Beer (USA)
|
3rd
|
Polly McKinstry (USA)
|
Seattle, Wash.
|
Wilmington, N.C.
|
Laguna Hills, Calif.
|
Masters / 65+ Men
|
1st
|
Ken Ogden (USA)
|
2nd
|
George Koch (USA)
|
3rd
|
David Hippensteel (USA)
|
West Melbourne, Fla.
|
Flagstaff, Ariz.
|
Clarksville, Tenn.
|
Adaptive / Upper Extremity Women
|
1st
|
Sabrina Daniela Lopez (CHE)
|
2nd
|
Eileen Quinn (USA)
|
3rd
|
Coutenceau Anne Laure (FRA)
|
Switzerland
|
Phoenix, Ariz.
|
France
|
Adaptive / Upper Extremity Men
|
1st
|
Casey Acree (USA)
|
2nd
|
Josue Maldonado (USA)
|
3rd
|
Logan Aldridge (USA)
|
Decatur, Ill.
|
Puerto Rico
|
Littleton, Colo.
|
Adaptive / Lower Extremity Women
|
1st
|
Valerie Cohen (USA)
|
2nd
|
Natalie Bieule (USA)
|
3rd
|
Sarah Rudder (USA)
|
Boston, Mass.
|
Miramar, Fla.
|
Oceanside, Calif.
|
Adaptive / Lower Extremity Men
|
1st
|
Ole Kristian Antonsen (NOR)
|
2nd
|
Seraphin Perier (FRA)
|
3rd
|
Elliot Young (UK)
|
Norway
|
France
|
United Kingdom
|
Adaptive / Neuromuscular Women
|
1st
|
Shannon Ogar (USA)
|
2nd
|
Letchen Du Plessis (ZAF)
|
3rd
|
Alisha Davis (USA)
|
Englewood, Colo.
|
South Africa
|
Louisville, Ky.
|
Adaptive / Neuromuscular Women
|
1st
|
Brett Horchar (USA)
|
2nd
|
George Simonds-Gooding (UK)
|
3rd
|
Jcruz Gudino (USA)
|
Gibsonia, Pa.
|
United Kingdom
|
Citrus Heights, Calif.
*NOTE: All scores and positions subject to final review and drug testing validation.
The CrossFit Games are a grueling multi-day, multi-event competition where elite athletes from around the world compete in the ultimate test of fitness. The events included a wide array of high-intensity, functional movements which test the realms of endurance, strength, bodyweight capacity, skill, mixed capacity, and power. Over the course of the three-day competition, athletes were required to compete in events that incorporated a combination of movements and exercises that serve as a measurable test of their fitness, athleticism, and determination.
The NOBULL CrossFit Games will continue through the weekend featuring individual and team competitions culminating by crowning this year's Fittest on Earth during a live, two-hour broadcast of the individual finals on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 2 - 4 p.m. ET.
For more information on the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games visit: games.crossfit.com.
About CrossFit:
CrossFit® is the world's leading platform for improving health, happiness, and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's best-known fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 12,000 affiliated gyms across 150+ countries. CrossFit, LLC also runs the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com.
Contact:
Andrew Weinstein
202-667-4967
[email protected]
