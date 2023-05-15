CrossFit Icon Dani Speegle to Headline First-Ever Saudi Arabia Sports Expo with Women's Empowerment Panel

Signaling positive societal change, the May 20, 2023 discussion will feature strong women from sports inspiring girls to realize their strength and reach for their dreams

SAN DIEGO and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dani Speegle – iconic CrossFit athlete, the past winner of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Titan Games on NBC, and a major sports personality with more than 2.3 Million social media followers – is set to headline the first-ever SFA Expo in Saudi Arabia. As a reflection of positive societal change taking place in the country, Speegle will lead a panel entitled: "Women's Empowerment – How to Overcome Obstacles and Reach Your Goals" on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The conference is presented by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) – part of the Ministry of Sports – whose mission is to invigorate the country with wellness and a passion for movement. The event supports the nation's Vision 2030 initiative: a unique transformative economic and social reform blueprint that is opening up Saudi Arabia to the world. As the first event of its kind in the country, SFA Expo is also presenting the relatively untapped sports market to brands and properties abroad.

"The SFA Expo is the first event of its kind in the country, and when I was invited to speak on a women's empowerment panel alongside other strong ladies from the sports world, I was excited at the opportunity to play a small part in creating more positive change in the lives of women and society on the other side of the globe. I'm honored to be helping lead this very important conversation: inspiring girls to be strong and strive to reach their goals in whatever they want to do in life." – Dani Speegle

With CrossFit as her platform, Speegle has been on a mission to make a positive impact beyond the sport – having also recently launched her "Girls Who Eat" campaign. Her call to change the narrative on women, including outdated beauty standards and old notions of what they're capable of in athletics and in life, has garnered international support.

The Southern California resident will also lead a CrossFit demonstration/class earlier in the day – building upon the immense interest that's been growing around the sport, for both men and women, the past couple of years in Saudi Arabia.

Athelo Group Founder/President to Join Sports Marketing Panel, Highlighting Western Sports Business Strategies

The prominent athlete/sports personality management firm that oversees Dani Speegle, Athelo Group, will add valuable insight from a Western perspective for the Saudi Arabia market in a panel entitled "Marketing & Advertising Strategies For Fitness Businesses." Founder and President, Andrew Stallings, will share knowledge and engage in vibrant discussion – leveraging more than 15 years of experience in the sports and entertainment arena in the United States. Overseeing a roster of athletes spanning motorsports, Olympic surfing/snow sports, fitness, boxing, volleyball, to rugby and more, his firm also looks after sports brands and properties from a 360 integrated marketing and communications perspective.

About Dani Speegle

A top pro CrossFit athlete and contender, the past winner of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Titan Games on major American entertainment network NBC, and a sports personality with more than 2.3 Million social media followers, Dani Speegle is making waves far beyond the CrossFit world. Off the competition floor, she strives to be a positive role model and inspiration. Just recently she launched her "Girls Who Eat" brand and global campaign, which encourages women to break through barriers and outdated stereotypes to unlock their potential and achieve their goals – regardless of what career, sport, education, or other dream they may be pursuing in life. Backed by major brands like TYR, Dymatize, Trifecta, Element 26, and more, Speegle will be featured in the first-ever SFA Expo to share her passion, talent and positive, uplifting message.

About Athelo Group

Athelo Group is redefining global sports marketing – combining world-class athlete/personality management with future-forward 360 integrated marketing and communications capabilities. With an emphasis on personal attention servicing rising sports properties across the globe, our focus is to help both athletes and companies build a competitive edge for their brand through innovative models of communication and audience evolution. We believe when brands and athletes team up to build authentic, effective partnerships, everyone wins. With bi-coastal presence and a team of leading partnership managers, marketers/communications gurus, creative talent, and skilled senior strategists, Athelo Group turns audiences into fans, and those fans into advocates. For more information, visit www.athelogroup.com and follow us on Instagram.

